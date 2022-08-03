Amid national flooding, Eastern Carolina first responders train for water rescues

Read on www.witn.com
Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
All Tar, Pamlico, Lower Neuse spots pass water-quality test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — All sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Lower Neuse watersheds passed the Swim Guide test this week, meaning local water quality is good. “The good results are probably a result of the little rain we’ve gotten over the past week or so,” said Sound Rivers’ Program Director Clay Barber. “That means pollution isn’t […]
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
The Coastal Report: Port of Morehead City looking to expand; Organizations working to restore Sugarloaf Island
CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
“It brings me joy to know our community will be exposed to the safety aspects of riding bikes” Winterville seeking public opinion on public safety
Winterville, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville is inviting public input on the design of its bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills “Traffic Garden” at Hillcrest Park. Working in partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health and other community groups, the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages to learn about road safety in a protected environment.
School supply drive for Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
Windsor Seafood and Music Street Festival returns this weekend
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that missing boater Jonathan Hess was found unharmed in Rodanthe. Hess had issues with his vessel and was unable to promptly return to the dock in South River where his vehicle was located. The missing person alert was issued Wednesday after Hess...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
Lane reopens on U.S. 70 West after truck crashed and rode bridge guardrail
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The bridge on U.S. 70 West has been repaired and the lane that was closed to traffic has been reopened. The NCDOT says the lane’s reopening has happened much sooner than originally expected. The lane was closed due to a gasoline tanker crashing into...
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Nash, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Edgecombe; Nash; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Nash County in central North Carolina West central Edgecombe County in central North Carolina North central Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elm City, or near Rocky Mount, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Nashville, Wilson, Elm City, Dortches, Red Oak, Sharpsburg, Spring Hope, Castalia and Tar River Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CDC map shows nearly all of Eastern Carolina remains high-risk for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A new map from the Centers for Disease Control shows nearly all of Eastern Carolina remaining in the high-risk category for the spread of COVID-19. Only Carteret County is in the medium-risk category, while all other counties are high-risk. Last week’s map showed only Bertie County...
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
Ex-Scotland High School athlete has amputation surgery following boating crash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Laurinburg native and incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, according to his mother. Byrd, who attended Scotland County High School, has now undergone nine surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” […]
Duplin Co. truck driver named Highway Angel for saving life of overdosing motorist
ALEXANDRIA, VA, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association for stopping an overdosing driver who was driving erratically on a busy highway. The TCA says that in the early evening of June 21, Corey Parker was driving south of...
