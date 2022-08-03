Amid national flooding, Eastern Carolina first responders train for water rescues

Effective: 2022-08-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Edgecombe; Nash; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Nash County in central North Carolina West central Edgecombe County in central North Carolina North central Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elm City, or near Rocky Mount, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Nashville, Wilson, Elm City, Dortches, Red Oak, Sharpsburg, Spring Hope, Castalia and Tar River Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO