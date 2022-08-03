Pevely Police arrest St. Louis woman for allegedly assaulting another woman

Read on www.myleaderpaper.com
Teen dies, another hurt in north St. Louis shooting Friday
One teenager has died and another is battling critical injuries after a shooting Friday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Woman beaten to death by son in apartment, source reports
ST. LOUIS — A woman was beaten to death by her son inside the Phyllis Wheatley Apartments on Locust Avenue Friday morning, a source told 5 On Your Side. The victim's son walked to police headquarters and told security officers he had killed someone in the apartment complex, according to a source.
St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
Teen dead, another wounded in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened in North City Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st Street around 3:00 p.m., police tell News 4. Cameron Carroll, 19, of Florissant, was shot in the head and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Carroll died. The other victim was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
Woman killed in Midtown neighborhood, suspect turns himself in
A woman was killed in her home in midtown St. Louis.
St. Louis police investigate double shooting in north St. Louis city
Police are investigating a double shooting Friday in north St. Louis city.
SUV stolen from outside Eureka apartment complex
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from outside the Legends Terrace Apartment complex on Hogan Circle. The victim said he had the SUV keys, but he may have left the doors unlocked, police reported. A 27-year-old Eureka man said he had parked his 2003 Dodge Durango in...
22-year-old charged with six felony counts, including second-degree murder
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was charged with six felony accounts, including second-degree murder. Chappelle Taylor, of Castle Point, has been charged with counts related to the shooting of the mother of his child and the death of the woman's father. On Aug. 1, Taylor confronted a...
Eureka Police arrest driver with nearly four times legal blood-alcohol level
A 44-year-old O’Fallon man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was seen weaving between lanes on westbound I-44. He allegedly registered nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol level, Eureka Police reported. An officer was flagged down by a driver at about 10:50...
1 dead after shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Thursday, police said. The man, 57, got shot in the neck and was not conscious or breathing when police arrived, who found him inside an apartment building. The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. The homicide division is investigating. He was later identified as Royce Cole, of North City.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July. On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
Festus man admits to stealing $854K from St. Louis employer
A Festus man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer in a series of schemes since 2017.
Man killed, another hurt in north St. Louis shooting
One man has died and another man is hurt after a shooting Wednesday evening in north St. Louis.
Imperial man hurt breaking into Festus church to talk to God
A man cut himself badly while reportedly breaking a glass window to get inside the Second Baptist Church in Festus and lost a lot of blood before emergency personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital. The man allegedly said he broke into the church because he wanted to talk to God, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
Man who escaped a Missouri jail sentenced to 15 years in prison
U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man who escaped the St. Ann, Mo. jail last year to 15 years in prison. Walter J. Wilson Jr., 39, was convicted by a federal jury in March of an escape charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
Woman found dead in Midtown building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a Friday morning after a woman was found dead in Midtown St. Louis. The incident happened in the 2700 block of Locust Street near Beaumont Street just before 10 a.m. Police said a woman was found dead inside the building. No...
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
