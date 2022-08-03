Toledo Regional Water Commission to hold public meeting

Read on www.13abc.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy Stengel
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
Lucas County greenlights two levy requests
Two renewal levies will be on the ballot this November for voters to decide upon. At the July 26 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners approved a request by Imagination Station to place a 0.17-mill, five-year renewalproperty tax levy on the November 8 ballot. According to the county auditor, the levy...
Toledo delays enforcing lead ordinance to Dec. 1
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has to wait even longer to enforce its controversial lead ordinance after a property owner sued, causing them to hold off until Dec. 1. It happened during a meeting Thursday morning between the city and those filing the suit. The ordinance requires...
Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union celebrates its 17th annual Toledo African American Festival
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union will host its 17th annual African American Festival at Promenade Park on Saturday. CEO of Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union Suzette Cowell said the festival began as a simple vision,. “A vision. That’s how it started. We started on the...
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
City of Bryan announces inclusive playground to break ground fall 2023, open spring 2024
BRYAN, Ohio — The Bryan Department of Parks and Recreation announced the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School would become an inclusive playground, with plans to break ground in the fall of 2023 and open it to the public in the spring of 2024. The playground is the...
Seneca County to add two inclusive playgrounds this summer
TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin and Seneca County are next in line for getting an all-inclusive playground. But they could be looking at more than one by the end of the summer. It's out with the old and in with the new at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. Work began...
Ohio Task Force 1 leader discusses Kentucky flood rescue mission
Toledo Police say man shot and killed Friday was murder suspect. TPD: Daevon Higgs was fatally shot at Ravine Park Village on August 5. Higgs was wanted on a murder warrant for the fatal shooting of Catherine Craig on July 31. ABC News Political Director discusses Ohio Senate race, Kansas...
Metroparks acquires four parcels
At the July 27 meeting, the Metroparks Toledo park board approved four land acquisitions in several parts of Lucas County. Two parcels were purchased adjacent to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side. Both are at 0 Riverside Drive. Lot three, owned by Marina Lofts Acquisitions LLC, sits on 2.2879 acres and was purchased for $345,000. Lot four, owned by ProMedica Health Systems Inc, encompasses 0.9787 acres and was purchased for $232,536.
BG planning sends zoning draft to council; some residents oppose Pedestrian Residential district
Amidst sometimes spirited debate, the Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday continued their review of the city’s draft zoning code update. The commission voted to recommend that council accept the draft zoning map as proposed, including a Pedestrian Residential zoning district which has drawn concerns from some residents. Work...
Structural integrity of Riverview Terrace apartments referred to specialized firm; donations accepted for displaced residents
A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan on July 28 and now, a specialized engineering firm is assessing the situation. Lenawee County engineers determined the apartment building was structurally unsound the morning of July 25 and residents were instructed to quickly pack...
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
Local bus drivers experience Crisis Reality Training
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former law enforcement officer turned crisis training expert, Jesus Villahermosa, is putting the extensive research he’s gathered throughout the years and his personal experience into action. “My son was in a school shooting. I responded to my son’s school shooting as a police officer within...
Findlay City Schools celebrate upcoming school year with back-to-school bash
FINDLAY, Ohio — The start of the school year is right around the corner, and Findlay City Schools is working to make sure every new and returning student feels welcome. Families and Findlay City Schools staff braved the heat and threat of rain Friday to celebrate the end of summer and the start of a new school year.
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
Paws on patrol: Dogs are helping keep local goose population on the move
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a problem that quite frankly has a lot of people honked off. We’re talking about the growing number of Canada geese that call our region home. There’s a humane way to help handle the problem and it involves four-legged helpers. You certainly...
Woman with Ties to Lenawee County Appointed to 1st District Court in Monroe
Monroe, MI – A woman who is involved with Lenawee County organizations has been appointed to the 1st District Court in Monroe County by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Amanda L. Eicher currently serves as the supervising attorney for Legal Services of South Central Michigan, a division of the Michigan Advocacy Program. She has handled cases involving domestic violence, family law, personal protection orders, landlord tenant cases, probate issues, and expungements.
