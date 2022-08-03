Victim reported as many as 40 assaults against state trooper: Vernon police

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — Three people were arrested after a pursuit early Saturday. Noel Dejesus, 22, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Threatening in the First Degree, Interfering with an Officer, Breach of Peace Second Degree, Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Alteration of a Firearm Identification, Carrying of Pistol w/o Permit, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree. He held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court on Monday.

PRESTON, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO