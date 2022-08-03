While the weather outside is frightful, the Red River Cultural District is giving us good reason to leave home for a few nights anyway. From Aug. 4 through 6, the nonprofit hosts its spirited annual fest, Hot Summer Nights, which features more than 100 local artists at 10 venues across the downtown district. Attendees can catch shows from incredible Austin acts such as Primo the Alien, Billy King and the Bad Bad Bad, Jane Leo, and Mélat without having to pay an admission fee. Here are five of our top picks for the next three days.

