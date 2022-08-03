ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana is installing more baby boxes, where newborns can be anonymously surrendered

By Jill Sheridan
WFAE
WFAE
 4 days ago
Related
WFAE

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post-Roe

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new abortion ban into law on Friday, set to take effect on Sept. 15. The bill was passed by the state House 62-38 earlier in the day on Friday before the state Senate approved it 28-19 late Friday night. The actions made Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
WFAE

A suspect wanted in Ohio for the deaths of four people has been arrested

DAYTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
LAWRENCE, KS
WFAE

Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means

Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
WFAE

Eastern Kentucky is cleaning up after flash flooding that killed 37 people

In eastern Kentucky, a slow cleanup and recovery is underway after flash flooding at the end of July. More than three dozen people died and some are still missing. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
KENTUCKY STATE
WFAE

An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous

Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, Mass., a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine. "Xylazine?" he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. "Tell me more." A street-outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what's becoming a routine warning. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer....
GREENFIELD, MA
WFAE

Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place

At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at Washington D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. The states of Texas and Arizona are paying for them. The people aboard those buses are migrants and asylum-seekers. And when they disembark in D.C., they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Amanda Michelle Gomez of WAMU joins us now. She's been reporting on the story. Amanda, when did these buses start arriving in front of D.C.'s Union Station?
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

Mudbug menace: How crayfish are taking over the world, and how to stop them

A lazy summer day is a perfect time to head out on the water with rod, reel, and a bait bucket full of crayfish. But not all crayfish are the same, and there’s decent odds that that bucket contains the ecological equivalent of a hand grenade – an invasive species that is quietly displacing native species and transforming ecosystems across the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Break
Politics
WFAE

Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez is charged with bribery

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday on bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign, marking the first time that a former leader of the U.S. territory faces federal charges. Vázquez is accused of engaging in a bribery...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAE

Unaffiliated voters sue over the right to serve on State Board of Elections

Common Cause filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a federal court to strike down a state law that keeps unaffiliated voters from serving on the State Board of Elections. Unaffiliated voters make up 35% of North Carolina voters, but state law only allows either Democrats or Republicans to serve on the five-member State Board of Elections.
ELECTIONS
WFAE

Latino parents turn educators at bilingual preschool

As North Carolina’s Latino population grows, so does demand for bilingual educators. Charlotte Bilingual Preschool is addressing this need from within. This fall, the school will train seven apprentices, mostly parents of current or former students, as early childhood educators. Something notable about the preschool in east Charlotte is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

