Katie Holmes Revealed Daughter Suri Cruise Played A Special Part in Mom's New Movie

By Thea Glassman
 3 days ago
Suri Cruise , Katie Holmes ’s 16-year-old daughter, has a special talent that the world’s going to get to see. Her mom revealed in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that Cruise sings the iconic song Blue Moon in the opening credits of the new movie Alone Together , which Holmes wrote, directed and starred in.

“I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She’s very, very talented,” Holmes said . “She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'”

This isn’t Cruise’s first rodeo. She also sang in Rare Objects, a film that Holmes directed and co-wrote, which is currently in post-production. When she’s not sharing a cool credit in her mom’s films, Cruise is busy with regular teen things. “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school,” Holmes said.

The proud mom has been vocal about what a star her daughter is . In 2020, she told InStyle that Cruise is “very focused” and a “hard worker.”

Holmes added: “I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong—she’s always been a strong personality. She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try the next thing.'”

The actress/writer/director will sometimes post sweet messages to celebrate her daughter, sharing solo shots of Cruise (who looks exactly like her!) and candid photos of the two embracing. “ Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 ,” Holmes wrote in a post last year. “I can’t believe you are already 15!”

We can’t wait to hear Cruise make her singing debut!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos .

