This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn Johnson
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Harleysville Home as Mother Nature Supplied Both the Setting and the Building Materials
The home at 1926 Old Church Road, Harleysville, was constructed in 1970, a time when the back-to-nature movement was in full, groovy swing. Although fashion and music tastes have changed since then (perhaps for the better, up to debate), the construction of this cozy real estate opportunity is quite current, with its accent on open flow and attractive seasonal views.
aroundambler.com
Large building in downtown Ambler listed for sale
A large building just off Butler Avenue at 13 South Ridge Avenue in Ambler has been listed for sale on LoopNet. If you can’t picture the location, this is just down Ridge Avenue from Rita’s Water Ice. From the listing:. Rare opportunity for developers, industrial users & investors...
Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener
The former Deep Creek Learning Center, whose plot is expected to join the acreage of Green Lane Park. The move of Deep Creek Learning Center, a private school, from Perkiomenville to Schwenksville may enable Montgomery County to add a 1.1-acre parcel to the extensive footprint of Green Lane Park. The story was part of Dan Sokil’s turf at The Times Herald.
The Landenberg Store — Local Historic and Cultural Landmark for 150 Years — Up for Sale
Bill and Beth Skalish, owners of Landenberg Village, since 2005.Image via Richard Gaw, Chester County Press. The Landenberg Store has been a mainstay in the small town for the past 150 years, serving the residents through two world wars, a Great Depression, and several economic downturns, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million
Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
wlvr.org
Das Awkscht Fescht highlights classic cars from across the pond at Macungie Memorial Park
Das Awkscht Fest revved up Friday to kick off its part in one of the Lehigh Valley’s biggest festival weekends. This year, organizers hope to draw in crowds to Macungie Memorial Park with a focus that goes ‘across the pond.’. British and European cars will take the highlight...
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
Bucks County Mother Organizes a Pop-Up Consignment Shop at Oxford Valley Mall
The pop-up consignment shop is being held for four days at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. A Bucks County mother has organized a four-day pop-up consignment store at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. Tom Kretschmer wrote about the pop-up for 6ABC Action News.
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Boyertown Area H.S. Student Fills a Hole in His Education Finances
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del. The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small increments,...
Outdoor Recreation in Chester County: A Guide to Hiking, Camping and More
If you’re looking for a great outdoor adventure, look no further than Chester County, Pennsylvania! With plenty of hiking trails, camping spots, cycling routes, places to walk your dog and waterways for canoeing and kayaking, there’s something for everyone. In this guide, we’ll provide an overview of the best outdoor recreation in Chester County. We’ll also include tips on where to find the most scenic views, where to go rafting or running and more. So pack your bags and get ready for some fun!
aroundambler.com
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan reviewed Tresini in Ambler
The Philadephia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan released his review of Tresini, a newer restaurant at 504 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd). The restaurant filled the space of San Marco and opened on May 14th. In the review, LaBan said the following about the owner and chef Brad Daniels:
