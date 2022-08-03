ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring City, PA

MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Harleysville Home as Mother Nature Supplied Both the Setting and the Building Materials

The home at 1926 Old Church Road, Harleysville, was constructed in 1970, a time when the back-to-nature movement was in full, groovy swing. Although fashion and music tastes have changed since then (perhaps for the better, up to debate), the construction of this cozy real estate opportunity is quite current, with its accent on open flow and attractive seasonal views.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
aroundambler.com

Large building in downtown Ambler listed for sale

A large building just off Butler Avenue at 13 South Ridge Avenue in Ambler has been listed for sale on LoopNet. If you can’t picture the location, this is just down Ridge Avenue from Rita’s Water Ice. From the listing:. Rare opportunity for developers, industrial users & investors...
AMBLER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
Main Line Media News

Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park

NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Outdoor Recreation in Chester County: A Guide to Hiking, Camping and More

If you’re looking for a great outdoor adventure, look no further than Chester County, Pennsylvania! With plenty of hiking trails, camping spots, cycling routes, places to walk your dog and waterways for canoeing and kayaking, there’s something for everyone. In this guide, we’ll provide an overview of the best outdoor recreation in Chester County. We’ll also include tips on where to find the most scenic views, where to go rafting or running and more. So pack your bags and get ready for some fun!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan reviewed Tresini in Ambler

The Philadephia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan released his review of Tresini, a newer restaurant at 504 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd). The restaurant filled the space of San Marco and opened on May 14th. In the review, LaBan said the following about the owner and chef Brad Daniels:
AMBLER, PA

