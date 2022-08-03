Read on www.foxsports.com
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Riqui Puig was once tipped for stardom at Barcelona by Messi, but was allowed to leave the club for free to join Los Angeles Galaxy this week.
Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign.
As United States international Brenden Aaronson struck a surprise winner for FC Salzburg in a friendly against Barcelona in Austria on Aug. 4, 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta's activity on his phone alerted the other members of the club's travelling delegation to an issue. Less than 24 hours later, the nature of Laporta's frenzied calls became clear as the Catalan club made the announcement that rocked football: Lionel Messi was leaving.
When 27-year-old Sebastian Giovinco left his hometown club Juventus for Major League Soccer's Toronto FC in 2015, it was seen as a game-changer. Never before had a bona fide European star in his prime — the "Atomic Ant" had 21 caps for Italy's national team when he swapped Serie A for TFC — left the continent to play in the top circuit in the United States and Canada.
Debutant Ellis Simms scored twice on his debut as Sunderland came from 2-1 down to beat Bristol City 3-2 in a pulsating Championship clash at Ashton Gate. The Everton loanee began his season-long spell at the Wearsiders in excellent fashion with the opener after just four minutes, but just six minutes later Andreas Weimann levelled as City created some good early chances.
Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue. The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon. They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to...
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Presnel Kimpembe is set to stay at PSG. Presnel Kimpembe looks set to stay...
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
SHE-CHAMPION: Soccer is having quite a moment in fashion, and luxury house Loro Piana said Friday it has extended its collaboration with Turin-based soccer team Juventus to outfit its female division throughout the 2022-23 season. The brand, controlled by luxury juggernaut LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, inked an agreement with...
It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
Steve Cooper has made the city believe in Nottingham Forest again and the fans are putting their faith in him to keep the good times rolling back in the Premier League
Neymar continues to prove that his strong finish to last season’s Ligue 1 campaign was not a fluke. After scoring the opening goal of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 season opener against Clermont Foot, Neymar picked up his first assist of the campaign later in the first half. On a quick transition sequence, Neymar sent a one-touch pass over to Achraf Hakimi, who ended up scoring PSG’s second goal of the match.
Spurs and Leeds came from behind to win, Newcastle were too good for Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth stunned Aston Villa
A sold-out, shuddering Tannadice. A team oozing class and gusto. A new manager shaping them his way. A jaw-dropping finish fit for the occasion. A European heavyweight vanquished. Jack Ross allowed himself a sliver of reflection after his Dundee United team felled AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their...
United States forward Jordan Pefok scored on his Bundesliga debut to help Union Berlin defeat Hertha Berlin 3-1 in their first league game of the season on Saturday. Pefok, who also scored on his debut in the German Cup on Monday, opened the scoring in the 31st to set Union on their way to a third consecutive league win over its rival -- a fourth including their cup meeting last season -- to keep the unofficial title of "Stadtmeister" (city champion).
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tried to shield Cristiano Ronaldo from criticism Friday after the forward left a preseason game early, and insisted that the Portugal star remains part of his plans for this season. Ronaldo reportedly told United this offseason that he wanted...
