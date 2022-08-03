Rain & storms return to Columbus area for late week & weekend

Read on www.nbc4i.com
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Ohio State Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State's first preseason practice of 2022
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor license
NBC4 Columbus
More muggy pop-ups this weekend
More rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend, alongside warm and muggy conditions. Early this morning, we’ll see a few spotty showers, otherwise, just more warm and humid conditions with lows in the 70s. This afternoon, a southerly breeze will aid in bringing in more warm and...
NBC4 Columbus
More rain & rumbles for the end of the week into the weekend
More thunderstorms are on the way as we wrap up the week and start up the weekend. Early this morning, we’ll continue to see showers and a few thunderstorms move up from the south. These will continue to push north as we head into the afternoon, and become widely scattered as we start to heat up. Highs today will reach the mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. However, with dew point temperatures in the 70s, it will continue to feel muggy and more like the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
NBC4 Columbus
Rain & storms return, still hot & muggy across Central Ohio
We have got another hot and very muggy day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s, but feeling more like the mid to upper 90s with that high humidity. For the second day in a row, we will see heat index values, or that “feels-like” temperature, approaching the triple digits across parts of the area. And not only will we be dealing with hot temps, we’ll also be dealing with some heavy, slow moving rain showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Starting this afternoon, we’ll start to see a few pop-up storms, but the heavier storms move in late afternoon and into the evening. Localized flooding will be a threat, especially in areas that observe several thunderstorms.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today Weather Update with Brutus
Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio with the help of Brutus, NBC4's “Puppy with a Purpose.”. Columbus fashion creatives designing Hilton Downtown …. Columbus health officials, local leaders call for …. Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in …. Columbus teachers...
WSYX ABC6
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms
Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
NBC4 Columbus
One dead after southwest Columbus shooting
One dead after southwest Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Qr54eA. Police look for answers in 2021 shooting death of …. Group lets ill children be ‘A Kid Again’ at Columbus …. Bronzeville event pushes end to violence, investment …. One dead after southwest Columbus shooting. Evening Weather Forecast 8-6-2022.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Garrette Park in West Jefferson is a New Favorite
Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.
cwcolumbus.com
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
spectrumnews1.com
Reynoldsburg embraces history with Tomato Festival
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Alexander Livingston developed tomatoes in the 1800s, which have played an important role in the history of Reynoldsburg. “For somebody who did not finish school he was a genius,” said Mary Turner Stoots, about Reynoldsburg native and horticulture legend Alexander Livingston. Stoots is a lifelong...
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
cwcolumbus.com
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash along route 22 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 22 near Mill Road in Pickaway County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The names of those involved and the extent of any injuries were not...
I-670 East reopens beyond Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 were closed coming out of Downtown for about two hours Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a mowing tractor. Columbus police reported a tractor was mowing in the area and involved in the crash. Traffic cameras showed a car with its front end smashed […]
Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
Delaware, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St. Charles Preparatory School football team will have a game with Buckeye Valley High School on August 06, 2022, 11:00:00. St. Charles Preparatory SchoolBuckeye Valley High School.
NBC4 Columbus
One dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that has restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. https://nbc4i.co/3JzxfWm.
