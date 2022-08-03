Read on www.pdxmonthly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
WWEEK
Where the Stories of an Oregon Coast Treasure Ship Got Started
Did you know that Astoria, founded by a fur trader named John Jacob Astor in 1811, is the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies? (Side note: Colonizers are, like, the least creative town namers.) Long before the uninspired fur trader John Astor rolled up to the breathtaking confluence of...
KGW
Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns
SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
klcc.org
Wowzers! Oregon nerds out enough to crack nation's top 10 nerdiest states
If you’re a proud and nerdy Oregonian, pump your plastic Thanos gauntlet into the air and give your best Wookie roar…as our state just placed in the Top 10 for “nerdiest states.”. Building company Lombardo Homes surveyed a thousand people on home decorating, and reviewed popular search...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KING-5
Seattle brewery joins lawsuit against the state of Oregon regarding beer distribution
Under Oregon law, out-of-state breweries must go through third-party distributors. Some Washington breweries are taking the regulation to court.
pdxmonthly.com
Psychedelic Mushrooms Will Be Going Back to Some Oregon Ballots this November
Two years ago, Oregon became the first state in the country to approve psilocybin use in licensed facilities under Measure 109. Now, though, a majority of Oregon’s counties are pushing back. Twenty four of the state’s 36 counties will have measures on the ballot this November asking voters to...
opb.org
Why three Washington breweries are suing Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. Three Washington-based breweries filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon late last month. They are challenging Oregon restrictions on shipping beer directly to consumers from out of state. Breweries outside of Oregon wanting to sell their beer in the state also need to obtain a wholesaler’s permit, which adds additional costs to those businesses. Ezra Johnson-Greenough is the founder of The New School Beer. He joins us to share details of the lawsuit and what it could mean for the future of the industry if it’s successful.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
There is no doubt that Oregon is one of the most beautiful states and these beautiful places that I'm about to name in this article stand proof of that. If you have never been to Oregon, you should definitely visit it next time you get the chance because there are plenty of beautiful places to explore, and all of these three recommendations are a great start. And if you have been to Oregon before but never visited these amazing places, add them to your list and make sure you do because they are great for both short and long holidays, no matter who you are traveling with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 grows to 106 square miles
The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
CA Gov. Newsom to Hollywood: Stop filming in Oklahoma, Georgia
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Variety Magazine urging Hollywood executives to stop doing business in states that are waging "a cruel assault on essential right."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Timeline: The Ku Klux Klan dominates Oregon politics
Near-fatal lynchings come to Oregon, and Klan rallies in Portland are so popular, fans get turned away.1922 March: Catholic piano salesman abducted at gunpoint and strung up by mob wearing robes in Medford, who order him to drop lawsuit against reputed Klansman. It's the first of three near-fatal hangings in Medford, called "necktie parties." April: African American railroad porter from Jacksonville kidnapped by Medford mob and strung up, with gunshots fired at his feet. Upon release, he runs off into the forest. April: Mexican American farmhand abducted from his Medford home by mob in black masks and robes, and...
opb.org
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town near Oregon border
The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash.
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
Comments / 0