Portland, OR

WWEEK

Where the Stories of an Oregon Coast Treasure Ship Got Started

Did you know that Astoria, founded by a fur trader named John Jacob Astor in 1811, is the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies? (Side note: Colonizers are, like, the least creative town namers.) Long before the uninspired fur trader John Astor rolled up to the breathtaking confluence of...
ASTORIA, OR
KGW

Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns

SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Why three Washington breweries are suing Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Three Washington-based breweries filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon late last month. They are challenging Oregon restrictions on shipping beer directly to consumers from out of state. Breweries outside of Oregon wanting to sell their beer in the state also need to obtain a wholesaler’s permit, which adds additional costs to those businesses. Ezra Johnson-Greenough is the founder of The New School Beer. He joins us to share details of the lawsuit and what it could mean for the future of the industry if it’s successful.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
BROOKINGS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is one of the most beautiful states and these beautiful places that I'm about to name in this article stand proof of that. If you have never been to Oregon, you should definitely visit it next time you get the chance because there are plenty of beautiful places to explore, and all of these three recommendations are a great start. And if you have been to Oregon before but never visited these amazing places, add them to your list and make sure you do because they are great for both short and long holidays, no matter who you are traveling with.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater

As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
BEND, OR
Portland Tribune

Timeline: The Ku Klux Klan dominates Oregon politics

Near-fatal lynchings come to Oregon, and Klan rallies in Portland are so popular, fans get turned away.1922 March: Catholic piano salesman abducted at gunpoint and strung up by mob wearing robes in Medford, who order him to drop lawsuit against reputed Klansman. It's the first of three near-fatal hangings in Medford, called "necktie parties." April: African American railroad porter from Jacksonville kidnapped by Medford mob and strung up, with gunshots fired at his feet. Upon release, he runs off into the forest. April: Mexican American farmhand abducted from his Medford home by mob in black masks and robes, and...
opb.org

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town near Oregon border

The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
OREGON STATE

