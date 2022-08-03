ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

How to apply liquid eyeliner, according to makeup artists

By Kamari Stewart
TODAY.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear Their ‘Hair Loss Slowed’ Thanks to This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Makes Locks ‘Thicker & Fuller’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No more bad hair days, and we mean it. Thinning, dryness and brittle strands are all problems of the past, thanks to this top-rated hair treatment. With over 18,000 near-perfect ratings out of 22,000 reviews, this nourishing shampoo gives your hair a major upgrade. Pura D’Or’s Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo protects and strengthens your hair for the long run. And you truly get your money’s worth with this shampoo. For just $30, the anti-hair-thinning shampoo comes in a 16-ounce bottle.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makeup Artists#Ner#Eye Makeup#Liquid Eyeliner#Shop Today
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Glamour

The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling

The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Best Conditioning Hair Treatments For Thinning Hair That Boost Volume And Thickness

While thickening thinner tresses can’t be done overnight, there are conditioning techniques and treatments out there that can improve the appearance of your locks over time, beauty aficionados say. With that in mind, we checked in with hair experts and professional hair stylists to learn more about two types of conditioning treatments for thinning hair. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lauren Udoh, professional hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40

Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
SKIN CARE
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy