Toledo man indicted for allegedly raping a minor, threatening to kill her

Wauseon man charged with murder, felonious assault of 3 year old; his location unknown
WAUSEON, Ohio — Devon Harris, a Wauseon man, was charged with the murder and felonious assault of three-year-old Gemma Thompson on Friday, according to the Wauseon Police Department. An arrest warrant was issued for Harris, 27, on Aug. 5. His whereabouts are currently unknown, Wauseon police said. Thompson died...
13abc.com
Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
thevillagereporter.com
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
huroninsider.com
Family arrested following fight at baseball park
SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
13abc.com
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
thevillagereporter.com
Man Who Posed As Funeral Home Director In Toledo Found Guilty
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found Shawnte Hardin guilty of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. •One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) •Three counts of tampering with records (F3) •Two counts of telecommunications fraud (F5)
thevillagereporter.com
Father Of Missing Skelton Brothers Denied Parole
John Skelton was again denied parole after recently being interviewed. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, parole was denied by the board who also gave him a twelve-month continuance. Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment in connection to the disappearance of his three children. With this twelve-month continuance, Skelton...
Video shows incident that led to sergeant’s arrest: I-Team
A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.
sent-trib.com
Northwood couple charged after allegedly tying up child
A Northwood couple is in jail for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in their motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, a third-degree felony. Northwood police responded to the Baymont Inn in the 2000 block of Oregon...
13abc.com
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
Activists host motorcycle rally to stop gun violence on Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local activists hosted a motorcycle rally to stop gun violence because they're tired of the violence, organizers said. Organizers Rochelle Russell and Zanders "Lord Sire" Hych planned the event because change won't happen if no one tries, they said. The pair beamed with mixed emotions of...
13abc.com
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
13abc.com
Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
13abc.com
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police released the identity of the man shot and killed at an East Toledo apartment complex early Friday morning. Toledo Police said Daevon Higgs, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at Ravine Park Village, located at the corner of Seaman and Poplar, around 2:15 a.m.
huroninsider.com
Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky
SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges
FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
sent-trib.com
Rape charges against 2 Perrysburg juveniles are amended
Rape charges have been amended against two Perrysburg juveniles as long as they adhere to all conditions of probation. The two boys, who are now 14 and 13, appeared Monday in Wood County Juvenile Court. The 14-year-old admitted to the two amended charges of gross sexual imposition. The 13-year-old pleaded...
Man wanted on murder warrant dead after east Toledo shooting Friday morning; death ruled homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man wanted on a murder warrant related to the shooting death of a woman earlier this week was shot and killed in east Toledo Friday. Toledo police responded to the Ravine Park Village apartment complex just after 2 a.m. Friday on a call of shots fired. 22-year-old Daevon Higgs was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck in the parking lot, according to police.
13abc.com
Former Erie County Sheriff Sergeant charged with deprivation of rights
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler has announced that a former Sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in in a one-count indictment with deprivation of rights. The indictment states that Adam Bess, 34, of Sandusky is accused of choking a...
