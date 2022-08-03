Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32

Read on swimswam.com
Olivia Chambers Sets S13 Para American Record in 400 IM
UNI's Olivia Chambers registered as an S13-class para athlete in April and, 3 months later, has broken the Para American record in the 400 IM. Archive photo via UNI Athletics. 19-year-old Olivia Chambers set a new S13-class Para American record in the 400 IM at the Minneapolis Futures Championship. Her...
Herrmann, Lamb & Guthrie Among Repeat Record Breakers on Day 4 of USMS Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Danielle Herrmann, Willard Lamb, and David Guthrie had all set at least one world record through three days of competition at USMS Nationals. On day 4, they continued their success, each breaking another world record. Herrmann, who swims for...
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Clareburt stormed over the closing meters to upset three-time defending champion Chad Le Clos in the final of the men's 200 fly in Birmingham. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not...
McKeon Speaks To Mental Toll Of Busy Commonwealth Games Schedule
The dust is settling from this year’s Commonwealth Games, where the nation of Australia dominated the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table with a haul of 65 pieces of hardware. Emma McKeon was a strong contributor to that total, with the versatile 28-year-old racking up individual golds in the...
British Marathon Swimming Team Selected for European Championships
Seven British athletes will travel to Rome for the marathon swimming programme as part of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships, as an unprecedented summer of swimming continues. A blend of new and experienced faces will take to the Lido Di Ostia Lungomare Amerigo Vespucci between the 18th and 21st August...
European Championships: The First Step To Greatness
This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here. The European Aquatics Championships is the continental aquatics championship for Europe. It has been held since 1926, which makes it one of the most traditional aquatics meets in the world. Several legendary European swimmers have made...
Gorbenko, Roditi & Cheruti Score Big At 2022 Israeli Summer Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Israeli Summer Championships wrapped up recently from Netanya, with nearly 800 athletes competing at the annual long course event. Among them were Anastasia Gorbenko, Aviv Barzelay and Meiron Cheruti, who each racked up multiple wins at the Wingate Institute. For Gorbenko, the 18-year-old Olympian nearly broke...
Miguel Nascimento Becomes First Portuguese Swimmer To Break 22 in the 50 FR
27-year-old Miguel Nascimento became the first Portuguese swimmer to break 22 seconds in the 50 freestyle, swimming 21.90 to reset his own national record. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Welcome the the 21-second club, Portugal. At the Portuguese Open Championships, Miguel Nascimento broke his own national record in the...
Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)
Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the 100 breast podium and bouncing back to win the only title that had eluded him his entire career. Current photo via Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Speedo. We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his...
SwimSwam Pulse: 64.3% Like New Nine-Day Olympic Swimming Schedule
With the swimming schedule being extended by one day in Paris, a bunch of events are now in completely different spots than they were in Tokyo. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships
Popovici's Europeans lineup is a shift from his typical 50/100/200 free lineup that he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at...
14-Year-Old Baylor Stanton Rips 2:05.73 200 IM, Moves to #2 All-Time 13-14
BOYS 200 IM – PRELIMS. World Junior Record: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2003. Meet Record: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker (2009) 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13, Michael Andrew (2014) 15-16 NAG: 1:59.45, Carson Foster (2018) 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (2003) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Josh Zuchowski – 2:02.55. Will Modglin...
Willard Lamb Sets Second WR in Two Days at USMS Summer Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. One day after setting a world record in the 1500 freestyle, the first man in the 100-104 age group to swim the event, Willard Lamb followed it up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. Lamb is 99,...
12-Year-Old Syunta Lee Posts Three Top-5 NAG Times at PN 14U Long Course Champs
Syunta Lee threw down a few big personal bests that broke into the top five rankings for the boys 11-12 national age group (NAG). Syunta Lee put on a show at the 2022 PN 14&U Long Course Championships last weekend in Washington. The West Coast Aquatics swimmer won all six...
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 8/5/2022
The latest edition of Weekly Wonders features age group swimmers who have been lighting it up at Junior Nationals, along with Zone and State age group meets. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and...
Henry McFadden Blasts 1:48.27 200 Free, #2 All-Time U.S. 15-16; Heilman #16
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 1:43.21, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. Meet Record: 1:47.75, Alexei Sancov (2018) 13-14 NAG: 1:51.27, Thomas Heilman (2021) 15-16 NAG: 1:47.73, Luca Urlando (2019) 17-18 NAG:...
LA Organizers Invite 9 New Sports to Make 2028 Olympic Presentations
Karting and American football are among the sports that will vye for wildcard slots at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Olympic organizers have invited nine sports to present a case for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. While most of the sports on the list were known-contenders that have been stumping hard for a place in the Olympics, there was at least one big surprise: Motorsport.
Watch: Tight Races, Meet Record Highlight Junior Nationals Day 4 Race Videos
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) There may have been a slew of NAG or meet records tonight, but there was still plenty of great swimming in Irvine. From an incredibly tight race in the girls 200 free, to Will Modglin‘s meet record in the 100 back, to some great 4×100 free relays to cap off the session, check out videos from all the A-finals or fastest heats below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.
Winter Juniors Qualifier Ward Wilson Sends Verbal to Georgetown for 2023-2024
Winter Juniors qualifier Ward Wilson of Illinois has announced his commitment to Georgetown University for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
NY and NJ Teams Put 6 Swimmers on the Podium in the Girls 1500 at Junior Nationals
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (2014) Meet Record: 16:14.67, Gillian Ryan (2012) 13-14 NAG: 16:11.98, Becca Mann (2012) 15-16 NAG: 15:36.53, Katie Ledecky (2013) 17-18 NAG: 15:27.71, Katie Ledecky...
