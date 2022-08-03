ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseyville, IL

Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds of jobs

By Joey Schneider
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323a79_0h3jciyL00

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Tyson Foods, Inc., broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million expansion project in the Metro East.

The company’s plant in Caseyville, Illinois will expand by 170,000 square feet. Tyson officials say the expansion could lead to anywhere from 200-500 new jobs. It’s also expected to bring new production lines and increase the level of automation at the plant.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the expansion of our Caseyville prepared foods plant, creating new job opportunities for those in the community and keeping workplace ease and efficiency in mind for our current team members,” said Noelle O’Mara, Group President of Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “With automated warehousing and robotics at the heart of the project, we’re looking forward to its full completion.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the company Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming expansion.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the expansion of Tyson Foods’ Caseyville facility thanks to our EDGE credit program,” said Pritzker. “Tyson’s decision to expand in Illinois speaks to our strengths in manufacturing, our world-class infrastructure, and our abundant and highly talented workforce.”

Tyson’s Caseyville plant is a larger producer of Hillshire Farm® and Jimmy Dean® products. The company has a significant economic impact on Illinois. outputting nearly $1 billion in Illinois alone. Tyson has more than 4,000 current full-time staff members in Illinois and nearly 300 staff members in Caseyville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Caseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
cilfm.com

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Dean
fooddive.com

Tyson invests $180M to expand Illinois prepared foods plant

Tyson Foods broke ground on a $180 million expansion of its Caseyville, Illinois, prepared foods facility, aimed at boosting production of its Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-and-go snacking and breakfast items. The 170,000-square-foot expansion includes adding seven new production lines, increasing automation and creating 250 new jobs at the...
CASEYVILLE, IL
thecentersquare.com

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint

In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Tyson Foods Inc#Hillshire Farm
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy