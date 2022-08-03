City hopes to get ahead of parties at short-term rentals following weekend violence

After a weekend that left several innocent people shot in Downtown, Public Safety Director Dan Isom updated KMOX on what steps the city is taking to maintain safety in the city.

Isom said the city is struggling to control pop-up events, or parties in short-term rental properties like Airbnb's.

"We had a large crowd at The Den, we had some incidents on Friday, and then of course its been reported up the street there was another private party on a rooftop," he said.

Isom added that the best thing would be for the city to have advance notice about when these parties will happen, because a lot of the problems occur as people are leaving parties.

"We're really trying to figure out, how do we get more of a heads up or notice," he said. "Particularly when they let out, having officers in place so we can minimize any types of problems. Unfortunately it is kind of an ongoing process of us trying to figure out when these events are occurring."

This past weekend, several innocent people were shot and injured after being caught in a hail of bullets in different incidents, along Washington, Convention Plaza and Lucas.