Formula shortage still affecting local stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite federal efforts, the baby formula shortage continues. 22News went to several popular chain stores Wednesday to look at supply, and product was sparse.

It felt like the domino effect. First, a plant that produces formula is shut down in February. Then by May, the country finds itself with more than 40 percent of baby formula supplies out of stock. Parents have been relying on each other, searching the internet and consulting pediatricians to help bridge the nutrition gap for their babies.

Chicopee resident Isabella Hookailo empathizes with the plight of parents, “I think I would be kind of in a survival mode. I would want to stock up because I wouldn’t know necessarily where my child’s next meal or formula would come from, especially parents who are expecting some of them have been in the situation of being a parent before, something like that might make them very confused.”

In the meantime, formula plants are resuming production while the federal government looks to fly in formula from overseas. However, it will take several months before we can see a big difference on store shelves locally.

If you find yourself struggling to find formula, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends speaking with your pediatrician for potential substitutes.

