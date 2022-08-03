ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, PA

Community, food truck owners rally to support victims of fatal tractor crash

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Overnight fire damages New Kensington home

A fire broke out in a New Kensington home early Saturday morning. No one was home when the fire started after midnight at a house on Freeport Street, said homeowner Phillipene Orr. “The fire appears to have started on the stove top,” New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said,...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Twp. man charged with threatening wife with gun

A Cranberry Township man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his wife with a gun in their home. Scott Alvin Luster, 62, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats and summary harassment following the July 31 incident. Township police said Luster appeared...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Tractor#Charity#G S Concessions#New Bridgeville Fire Co
explore venango

Oil City Woman in Jail for Stealing Items from Walmart on Four Different Days

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars on theft of nearly $400.00 in merchandise stemming from four separate incidents at Walmart in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Nancy Ann Deeter on Wednesday, August 3, in...
OIL CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors

A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
SHARPSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In Accident

More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy