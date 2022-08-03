Community, food truck owners rally to support victims of fatal tractor crash

Read on www.fox43.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Overnight fire damages New Kensington home
A fire broke out in a New Kensington home early Saturday morning. No one was home when the fire started after midnight at a house on Freeport Street, said homeowner Phillipene Orr. “The fire appears to have started on the stove top,” New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said,...
WTRF
Man killed in construction zone by drunk, drugged and distracted driver is honored with highway sign
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A stretch of highway near Barnesville has a new name. Five years ago, a Barnesville man who was working in a construction zone in Columbus was killed by a driver operating a vehicle illegally. Now when people drive on Route 800, they can remember the victim...
wtae.com
Penn Township responds to family of boy who lost both feet in lawnmower accident
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many residents in the Penn Township community were troubled after hearing that 6-year-old Liam Lavelle lost his feet following an accident during the weekend. They responded with a flood of donations through a GoFundMe account started by Liam's aunt, Ashley Dimperio. Watch the report from...
7 cars damaged after Jeep rolls in Downtown Pittsburgh crash
A man who ran a red light Friday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh could face charges after the collision ended with seven damaged vehicles, according to police. Authorities said the man, who police did not name, was driving a black Jeep when he ran a red light at Cherry Way and Fourth Avenue.
No criminal charges expected after group of children allegedly ransack Fayette County home
A Fayette County man came home Wednesday to find his Masontown house ransacked, windows broken and a complete mess inside — allegedly at the hands of several children. ”My side door was open to my house and came up on the porch and found a big pile of all my food, everything,” Justin Fenton said.
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Drag queen bingo fundraiser in Brackenridge benefits Creighton man who recently beat cancer
A drag queen bingo event held at the Brackenridge American Legion on Saturday raised money for a local man who recently beat cancer. Kevin Coudriet, of Creighton, East Deer said he was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in early April. Two Mondays ago, he learned he had beaten it.
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Twp. man charged with threatening wife with gun
A Cranberry Township man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his wife with a gun in their home. Scott Alvin Luster, 62, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats and summary harassment following the July 31 incident. Township police said Luster appeared...
Possible explosion in Belmont County sends 3 people to hospital
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A possible explosion in a home just outside of Powhatan sent three people by helicopter to UPMC Mercy hospital. A man and two children had severe burns and were suffering from smoke inhalation. Fire officials say they believe the man was working on the hot water tank before the alleged […]
explore venango
Oil City Woman in Jail for Stealing Items from Walmart on Four Different Days
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars on theft of nearly $400.00 in merchandise stemming from four separate incidents at Walmart in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Nancy Ann Deeter on Wednesday, August 3, in...
WTRF
Kids, dad in probable Ohio explosion remain hospitalized in critical condition
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Taylor Long has received updated information from Powhatan Point fire officials on the condition of those injured in Tuesday’s probable explosion at a house in the village. 3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County. The fire caused three people to...
Fire breaks out at new brewery set to open in Strip District
PITTSBURGH — A Strip District business that hasn’t opened yet suffered a bit of a setback when a fire broke out inside early Friday. The fire happened just after midnight at the site of the future Bonafide Beer Company on 21st Street between Penn Avenue and Smallman Street.
Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills crash
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pleasant Hills on Wednesday night. Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 1000 Block of Route 51 at 8:38 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Police confirmed to Channel 11...
70-year-old woman hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh, taken to area hospital
PITTSBURGH — A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were sent to the intersection of Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies in Oakland for the accident. First responders were sent to the...
wtae.com
Frustrated homeowner says city contractor damaged his driveway, won't repair
PITTSBURGH — A frustrated Pittsburgh homeowner said a city contractor damaged his property but will not repair the damage. Action News Investigates: Watch the report from Brookline in the video above. When the city paved the Brookline alley behind James Holland’s house, he said the crew took a chunk...
West Virginia couple sues Moundsville Mexican restaurant after being injured
MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment. According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him. Braham claims he […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire in Washington County
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A teen helped residents escape an apartment building after it caught fire in Washington County early Tuesday. The fire happened in the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville around 12:52 a.m. Falon O’Regan, 17, jumped into action to help people living inside, grabbing a trampoline...
Pittsburgh Police Capture Rapist Suspect in Multiple Assaults
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh have arrested and charged a 28-year-old male from South...
butlerradio.com
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
