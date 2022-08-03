ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix

Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Quiet New Orleans Cottage by Ochsner - Corporate Housing Rental

Cheerful home on quiet and beautiful street. All utilities are included. 5G Wi-Fi and Roku TV (not cable) 3 minute drive to Ochsner Hospital. Enjoy the breeze from the nearby Mississippi River when you sit on the front porch. The covered long driveway is reserved for you. Great nighttime lighting....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Jason Williams was found not guilty, but that doesn't make him innocent

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams signed off on a tax return with deductions for yoga sessions, music streaming and his children's school tuition. He owes the federal government over $200,000 in back taxes plus penalties and interest. Since Louisiana State Income Tax is based on the federal return, he may also owe Louisiana some additional taxes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States District Judge Carl J. Barbier sentenced Stephone Bridges to 64 months (5 years) in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

