FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to propose across-the-board raises for thousands of city employees
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is maneuvering to increase employee wages across all city departments in her administration’s latest attempt to deal with a crippling labor shortage. It would be the first across-the-board pay hike for city employees in several years, potentially covering every member of the city workforce. The administration...
NOLA.com
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
fox8live.com
New Orleans offering to pay past due utility bills for eligible customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in New Orleans at risk of having their power or water shut off over delinquent bills can apply for financial assistance from the city. On Wed., Aug. 3, hundreds waited in lines at Joe Brown Park with past due payments looking for help. Many say...
WDSU
City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
New Orleans offering assistance to aid people facing utility shut-offs, here’s how you can apply.
ontinue to rise as the summer sun beats down, the City of New Orleans has unveiled another round of utility assistance to help those facing shut-offs.
Louisiana qualifies for $86 million loan for I-49 South Project
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that as part of its Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program, Louisiana qualifies for $86.6 million in TIFIA funding to go towards the U.S. 90 Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future I-49 South corridor project.
fox8live.com
New $5 million road and boat launch project almost complete for West End
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A $5 million road restoration, and boat launch project is nearly completed along the New Orleans Lakefront at Breakwater Drive, but people waiting for a redevelopment plan for the entire West End area will have to wait a little longer. “This has been a really nice job...
Reaction to Mayor Cantrell's press event is swift, critical
Just a couple of hours after Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to the podium to make a number of ‘landmark’ announcements for the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
If you’re a public school teacher, you may be able to have your loans forgiven with new waiver
Some teachers in public schools across the metro New Orleans area have tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt, but thanks to a temporary change in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program rules, many more may be able to qualify for forgiveness. In October, because of the pandemic,...
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Quiet New Orleans Cottage by Ochsner - Corporate Housing Rental
Cheerful home on quiet and beautiful street. All utilities are included. 5G Wi-Fi and Roku TV (not cable) 3 minute drive to Ochsner Hospital. Enjoy the breeze from the nearby Mississippi River when you sit on the front porch. The covered long driveway is reserved for you. Great nighttime lighting....
L'Observateur
Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
brproud.com
“We shouldn’t feel panic every time it rains,” residents in Livingston Parish react to flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain plowed through our viewing area on Monday afternoon and left some residents a little wet in Livingston Parish. This is what it looked like in Denham Springs. One local resident who lives off of South Range Ave. took this picture around 3:30 p.m.
Newell Normand on Cantrell’s news briefing regarding NOPD: “The most incredulous thing I’ve ever heard”
During a news conference in which she announced several policy changes at the New Orleans Police Department New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also emphasized the lack of support from certain parts of the community.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jason Williams was found not guilty, but that doesn't make him innocent
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams signed off on a tax return with deductions for yoga sessions, music streaming and his children's school tuition. He owes the federal government over $200,000 in back taxes plus penalties and interest. Since Louisiana State Income Tax is based on the federal return, he may also owe Louisiana some additional taxes.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States District Judge Carl J. Barbier sentenced Stephone Bridges to 64 months (5 years) in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
