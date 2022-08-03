ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Madison Public Library helping new residents meet the community

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faIjo_0h3jbRsf00

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Moving to a new city can be scary, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is working to help those new residents feel at home.

The library system is hosting a “Newcomer Fair” to help those new and old to the area make connections and learn more about Madison.

Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa

The Newcomer Fair will be on Saturday, August 13, starting at 10 a.m. and running through noon. Rocket City Mom’s Stephanie Walker will be a guest speaker at the free event.

Some of the organizations scheduled to be there include:

  • Madison Parks & Recreation
  • Madison Hospital
  • Rocket City Mom
  • Hogan YMCA
  • Land Trust of North Alabama
  • Madison City Schools
  • Madison Visionary Partners
  • City of Madison
  • Huntsville Madison Master Gardeners
  • Huntsville Botanical Gardens
  • Burritt On the Mountain
  • Madison Chamber of Commerce
  • Vote Madison
  • Madison Community Orchestra
  • Huntsville Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau

When asked about the event, Director of Development Christina Tabereaux, stated, “We are excited to welcome all the new residents to our community and introduce them to some of the amazing organizations that make the Greater Huntsville-Madison County area feel like home.”

World Banana Pudding Championship eating contest comes to Madison

The Madison Public Library (142 Plaza Blvd., Madison) will also host a monthly “Newcomer Series” on the third Thursday of each month starting at 6:00 p.m. Those meetings will run from September 15 through November 17.

More information on the Newcomer Fair can be found on the library’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Mental Health Center plans to open children’s facility

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama serves Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence County with counseling services for people struggling with their mental health. Now the center is expanding to better serve the community’s youth. Bill Giguere, development officer for the Mental Health Center, said...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

ShowerUp and First Stop join forces to help unsheltered in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local nonprofits First Stop and ShowerUp have joined forces to bring daily showers to the unsheltered in Huntsville. "The people that we work with at First Stop are what we call a kind of unsheltered homeless and so, they're literally, they're living in the camp, in a tent in the woods and they have no access to showers." That's from Jennifer Geist, First Stop Executive Director.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Madison, AL
County
Madison County, AL
Madison County, AL
Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sons of Liberty complete 10th annual Pray and Pledge Ride

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County’s schools were visited by riders from the Alabama Sons of Liberty, Christian Motorcycle Association and Cullman County Wranglers Saturday morning as part of this year’s Pray and Pledge Ride. The riders visited Addison last weekend and will be riding in Morgan County next weekend. Saturday morning’s tour started at the Cullman County Child Development Center and continued on to Vinemont, West Point, Harmony, Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Welti, Holly Pond and Parkside before finishing up at Fairview. The riders recited the Pledge of Allegiance and said a prayer for each school they visited. Sons of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Madison Madison Community
WAFF

Gas leak at Mae Jemison High School caused students to evacuate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A gas leak outside of Mae Jemison High School caused students from the school and Ronald E. McNair Junior High School to briefly evacuate on Friday morning. According to Huntsville City Schools, the issue has been resolved and students are returning to class.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy