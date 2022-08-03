Twin Falls Councilman Barigar Resigns, City Seeks Replacement

Read on kool965.com
Assistant Gooding County Public Defender Chosen as Lincoln County Judge
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant public defender for Gooding County has been chosen as the next Lincoln County judge. The Fifth Judicial Magistrate Commission pick Brendon Ash, 34, out of six high-qualified candidates who applied for the position of Lincoln County Magistrate Judge. Ash will fill fill the position left open by Honorable Judge Mark Ingram who retired in mid-July. Ash has practiced law for 15 years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho. In a statement issued by Judge Eric Wildman said, "Mr. Ash will serve Lincoln County with dignity, courage and integrity." Ash will serve an 18-month probationary period and then will be placed on a public ballot for retention election, if accepted, will serve four years.
Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
7 Events the First Weekend of August in and Around Twin Falls
It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.
August Area Happenings To Help With Twin Falls Halloween Planning
August is the pre-Halloween season for many Idaho fanatics of the masked celebration. My Twin Falls neighbors go big every year in the decorations department, and right now there are some exciting things on the horizon that can aid with planning. We are roughly 12 weeks away from Halloween, and...
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
Share A Hot Dog And Get To Know Law Enforcement At Twin Falls Park
National Night Out is tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd, in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. This is a great opportunity for you to get to know local law enforcement officers, including the K9s, and share a hot dog with them. National Night Out At Twin Falls City...
Six Candidates to be Interviewed for Lincoln County Judge Friday
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to sit in on the interview process Friday for six candidates who applied for a judicial position in Lincoln County. The Fifth Judicial District announced interviews will begin July 29, in the morning starting at 9 a.m. and run through the afternoon until a little after 2 p.m. The public can watch the interviews at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone. The candidates are Brendan L. Ash, of Gooding, Samuel S. Beus, of Twin Falls, Brock H. Bischoff, of Heyburn, Lee J. Fisher, of Glenns Ferry, Tyler J. Rands, of Twin Falls, and Randy W. Smith, of Middleton. The successful candidate will fill the position of Honorable Mark A. Ingram, who is retiring. The Magistrates Commission of the Fifth Judicial District will hold a closed session following the interviews to decide on a candidate.
6 Best Places to Kayak that are 30 Minutes or Less from Twin Falls
With many of us having such busy schedules and there being so much going on every weekend, it often can be hard to find time to do what we want to do. Many in the area like camping, fishing, hunting, and kayaking. It can be hard to find the free time to get away to do these activities, and sometimes you have to find a way to fit one of them into your schedule. If you enjoy kayaking, you are in the right state, as there are some beautiful locations. Unfortunately, some of the best locations are a good drive away, and when you want to escape for only a few hours, where do you go? For a quick getaway to enjoy an afternoon kayaking, here are some of the best locations nearby you may or may not know about.
9 Restaurants In Twin Falls That Opened In 2022 And Making Waves
2022 has been a decent year for restaurants opening in Twin Falls. We found some restaurants that opened this year and have been making some waves. I haven't tried all of them yet but they are definitely on my list. Nara Ramen And Sushi. The new ramen and sushi place...
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Boundless Star Gazing & Stellar Kayaking 80 Mi From Twin Falls
When it comes to camping and kayaking, I don't like visiting the same spots over and over again all summer long. One park that's about a 90-minute drive west of Twin Falls has everything I look for in a weekend away. If it's kayaking, hiking, and a big, open sky...
Twin Falls Food Hall to be Awarded for Historic Preservation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The 2nd South Market in Twin Falls will be recognized for preserving a piece of downtown history. Preservation Idaho will give the market a Cultural Heritage Preservation Award at the 45th Annual Orchids & Onions ceremony this weekend in Twin Falls. The food hall features a number of different independent eateries, from barbecue to ice cream. The old building was built in 1926 as a machine shop and has since evolved over the years. “2nd South Market is a wonderful example of adaptive reuse. This project kept an important historic building relevant and contributing to the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Twin Falls. We’d love to see more projects like this that respect historic preservation and support sustainability,” said Paula Benson, board president of Preservation Idaho in a statement. The Orchids and Onions will be held on July 30, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls.
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
Dig Up Brilliant Fire Opals Near Butte 160 Mi From Twin Falls ID
While many Idahoans are spending free time hanging out at state lakes and rivers seeking solace from the extreme heat, others are lugging water canisters and packs of tools throughout the southern portion of the state trying to unearth rare stones. The southwestern region of Idaho is known as one of the best areas for rock hunting.
Niagara Springs Day Park to Close for Repairs (7/29)
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular day recreation spot in the Magic Valley along the Snake River will be closed for construction for much of early August. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Idaho Power Niagara Springs Creek day park will undergo maintenance and construction beginning July 29, through mid-August; the park is next to the Niagara Springs Steelhead Hatchery. All public access to the day park will be off limits while crews work on erosion issues along the stream bank. Access to the upper part of Niagara Springs Creek will remain closed indefinitely to protect the threatened Bliss Rapid snail that live in that part of the stream. Anglers will have specific access to the creek in other parts. The closure will not impact Niagara Springs State Park. Call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 for more information.
Three 80s Twin Falls Summer Hangouts that Nobody Remembers
I’m looking for some help from some of my Gen Xers who might remember some of the places we use to hang out at in Twin Falls during summer break. I was talking to a handful of friends the other night and we got into a friendly debate about everything from the locations of these hangouts, to whether or not they even existed. So please, feel free to comment and back me up or correct me if I’m wrong.
Popular Protein And More Sold In Twin Falls Costco Being Voluntarily Recalled
If you get certain protein shakes, oat milk, and more potentially sold from Costco in Twin Falls, make sure you check the UPC Codes for possible contamination. Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 different nutritional and beverage products. It is important to note that we are not sure where these have...
