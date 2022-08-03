ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Ferris Bueller’ actor Edie McClurg allegedly abused by man who tried to marry her

By Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Morrison
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxJhY_0h3jbMiG00

LOS ANGELES ( WJW ) — A California judge has reportedly issued a temporary restraining order against a man accused of elder abuse against actor Edie McClurg, who is in her 70s.

TMZ reported that Michael Ramos wedged himself into the life of the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star, who now lives with dementia. The ruling means Ramos must move out of McClurg’s home and cannot be within 100 yards of her.

Guilty verdict for teen charged with murder of Cleveland officer

A hearing in the case is scheduled for September.

The conservator for McClurg, Angelique Cabral, had filed a protective order against Ramos Monday, saying he attempted to marry the actor and also sexually assaulted one of her caregivers at her home, People reported.

“Mr. Ramos claims to be the conservatee’s ‘longtime friend’ and was able to ingratiate himself into the conservatee’s life while she was battling dementia,” Cabral said in court documents obtained by People . “[Ramos], who is unemployed, was able to finagle his way into the conservatee’s home even though he has never paid rent or any of the expenses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2resVn_0h3jbMiG00
Pictured is Edie McClurg on Circus of the Stars #13, November 25, 1988. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Cabral said that a court was able to “prevent” Ramos from attempting to take McClurg out of the state for the purpose of marriage, and made clear the two were never lovers.

Police: Girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free

A police report was also previously made against Ramos regarding the sexual assault charges against one of McClurg’s caregivers.

In the court documents, Cabral did not hold back her opinion on Ramos, saying he “clearly needs professional help.”

The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Six injured, one fatality, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A fatal car accident that occurred on Thursday along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott left one five year old dead, and seriously injured six others that were in the car. Investigators with the New York State Police discovered the person driving the vehicle, 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, lost control of […]
WOLCOTT, NY
WWLP

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Black Enterprise

Drunk Driver Arrested for Fiery Los Angeles Crash That Killed 6 Identified As Nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton

Disclosure: This post contains graphic details and video. The woman responsible for the tragic multi-car wreck at the La Brea-Slauson intersection in West Los Angeles Thursday, has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as 37-year-old registered nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the fiery crash and has been arrested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Cabral
Person
Edie Mcclurg
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Elder Abuse#Wjw#Tmz#Circus Of The#Cbs#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy