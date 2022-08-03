Sioux City Fire Rescue Releases Additional Details About Monday Cell Tower Incident
(Sioux City, IA) — Sioux City Fire Rescue has released additional details about an incident at a cell tower Monday afternoon. A worker who was part of a crew conducting special maintenance on the tower because trapped 200 feet above the ground. A pole had pinned his foot to the tower. KMEG/TV reports emergency responders were called to the location just before 5:00 p-m. Two co-workers were able to free the victim and lower him to a platform about 150 feet up. Sioux City Fire Rescue then climbed the tower to the staging platform and safely lowered the patient to the ground – then he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
