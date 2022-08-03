ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City Fire Rescue Releases Additional Details About Monday Cell Tower Incident

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago
(Sioux City, IA) — Sioux City Fire Rescue has released additional details about an incident at a cell tower Monday afternoon. A worker who was part of a crew conducting special maintenance on the tower because trapped 200 feet above the ground. A pole had pinned his foot to the tower. KMEG/TV reports emergency responders were called to the location just before 5:00 p-m. Two co-workers were able to free the victim and lower him to a platform about 150 feet up. Sioux City Fire Rescue then climbed the tower to the staging platform and safely lowered the patient to the ground – then he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Western Iowa Today

Moped rider dies after colliding with car in NW Iowa

(Sheldon, IA) — A teenage moped driver has died after an accident in northwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol reports that about 12:30 P-M Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was driving a moped westbound on a hard-surfaced road that crosses a four-lane divided expressway — Highway 60 — four miles north of Sheldon. The report says that the boy proceeded into the intersection and struck a car that had been southbound on the highway. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he later died. The other driver was not injured.
SHELDON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Army Corps Says Long-Term Drought Conditions Persist In Missouri River Basin

(Omaha, NE) — There’s been a slight uptick in the amount of water flowing into reservoirs in the Missouri River Basin over the past two months, but the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s not enough to reverse long-term drought conditions along the Missouri River corridor. The Army Corps of Engineers is slightly increasing the water flow out of the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota. That will help barges and other vessels navigate the Missouri River through Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City, and Kansas City. However, the Army Corps intends to conserve water releases if there’s no commercial navigation in a given area. The National Drought Mitigation Center estimates that 62 percent of the Missouri River basin is abnormally dry or in a drought.
OMAHA, NE
