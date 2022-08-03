Local leaders invite 10 companies to relocate to Maryland where abortion is legal

Read on bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County’s top planner urges delay in federal decision on I-495 toll lanes
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery County official urges delay. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law. [WTOP]
‘Old man bandit’ charged with bank robberies in Bethesda, Gaithersburg
A Frederick man dubbed the “old man bandit” has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in Montgomery and Baltimore counties, according to Montgomery County police. Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has a history of robbing banks spanning 45 years, county police said in a release Friday afternoon....
Hogan calls on Biden, Buttigieg to reverse decision to delay I-270 and I-495 project
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 5, 2022, to include comments from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Highway Administration. It was updated at 3 p.m. to include more comments and at 4:30 p.m. to include more details and comments. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden,...
Funeral scheduled for Potomac sisters killed in Long Island house fire
The funeral service will be held Monday for two Potomac sisters killed in a house fire at a vacation home in the Hamptons this week, according to their congregation. Police say Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were asleep on the second story of a rental home in Long Island when the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. First responders found them in the home and they were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Elrich’s lead grows to 198 votes over Blair as counting of mail-in ballots is completed
Incumbent Marc Elrich’s lead expanded to 198 votes over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary for county executive as canvassers completed their tally Friday of the remaining mail-in ballots. According to results reported to the State Board of Elections, Elrich has 53,224 votes (39.29% of ballots cast) to...
D.C. man pleads guilty to federal kidnapping charges related to Montgomery County murder
A Washington, D.C., man pleaded guilty this week to federal kidnapping charges in relation to a 19-year-old woman’s murder in Montgomery County. Jordan Moreno, 23, pleaded guilty in June to murdering Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in 2019 because he believed she was associated with members of a rival gang. Moreno was a member of the Tiny Locos Surenos clique of the 18th Street Gang, according to court documents, and believed Gutierrez-Villatoro was associated with members of the MS-13 gang.
Person reported with gun arrested at Gaithersburg Target
A person was detained during an incident Saturday night at the Target store in Gaithersburg’s rio shopping and entertainment center, according to police. In a Twitter post at about 9:40 p.m., the Gaithersburg Police Department wrote that it is investigating a “suspicious situation” at the store after receiving calls around 8:17 p.m. about a person with a gun. The person was “located & taken into custody without incident,” the post said. A “BB gun was located,” it said, and there is “no ongoing threat to the public.”
Police conducting ‘death investigation’ in Silver Spring
Montgomery County police said Friday afternoon that officers were “conducting a death investigation” in the 1100 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring. The police department announced the investigation in a Twitter post at 3:56 p.m. and said “more information will be released as it becomes available.”
Decision about Catherine Hoggle’s competency postponed
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge on Thursday said he was not prepared to decide whether a Clarksburg woman is competent to stand trial for murder following the disappearance of her two children in 2014. During a nearly two-hour hearing, Judge Richard Jordan said he was not prepared to make...
