ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Local leaders invite 10 companies to relocate to Maryland where abortion is legal

By Steve Bohnel
bethesdamagazine.com
 3 days ago
Read on bethesdamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Funeral scheduled for Potomac sisters killed in Long Island house fire

The funeral service will be held Monday for two Potomac sisters killed in a house fire at a vacation home in the Hamptons this week, according to their congregation. Police say Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were asleep on the second story of a rental home in Long Island when the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. First responders found them in the home and they were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
POTOMAC, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Business
County
Montgomery County, MD
State
Kentucky State
City
Bethesda, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
bethesdamagazine.com

D.C. man pleads guilty to federal kidnapping charges related to Montgomery County murder

A Washington, D.C., man pleaded guilty this week to federal kidnapping charges in relation to a 19-year-old woman’s murder in Montgomery County. Jordan Moreno, 23, pleaded guilty in June to murdering Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in 2019 because he believed she was associated with members of a rival gang. Moreno was a member of the Tiny Locos Surenos clique of the 18th Street Gang, according to court documents, and believed Gutierrez-Villatoro was associated with members of the MS-13 gang.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Person reported with gun arrested at Gaithersburg Target

A person was detained during an incident Saturday night at the Target store in Gaithersburg’s rio shopping and entertainment center, according to police. In a Twitter post at about 9:40 p.m., the Gaithersburg Police Department wrote that it is investigating a “suspicious situation” at the store after receiving calls around 8:17 p.m. about a person with a gun. The person was “located & taken into custody without incident,” the post said. A “BB gun was located,” it said, and there is “no ongoing threat to the public.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police conducting ‘death investigation’ in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police said Friday afternoon that officers were “conducting a death investigation” in the 1100 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring. The police department announced the investigation in a Twitter post at 3:56 p.m. and said “more information will be released as it becomes available.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Kelly
Person
Marc Elrich
Person
Eric Luedtke
bethesdamagazine.com

Decision about Catherine Hoggle’s competency postponed

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge on Thursday said he was not prepared to decide whether a Clarksburg woman is competent to stand trial for murder following the disappearance of her two children in 2014. During a nearly two-hour hearing, Judge Richard Jordan said he was not prepared to make...
CLARKSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy