UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20.

The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women.

The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the CCRI outpatient clinics at the Jackson Medical Mall from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to health experts, the annual See, Test and Treat program seeks to lower deaths from these cancers and provide health education to participants.

Cancer screenings and education will include a breast exam, a mammogram for those ages 40-64, a cervical cancer screening Pap test for ages 21-64, and HPV testing for all receiving cervical screenings.

Patients can call 601-815-3572 to determine their eligibility and to set up an appointment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.