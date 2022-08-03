ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kj5Z_0h3ja0LK00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20.

The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women.

The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the CCRI outpatient clinics at the Jackson Medical Mall from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

CDC confirms 4 monkeypox cases in Mississippi

According to health experts, the annual See, Test and Treat program seeks to lower deaths from these cancers and provide health education to participants.

Cancer screenings and education will include a breast exam, a mammogram for those ages 40-64, a cervical cancer screening Pap test for ages 21-64, and HPV testing for all receiving cervical screenings.

Patients can call 601-815-3572 to determine their eligibility and to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

JSU’s Day of Giving surpasses $500K goal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) has exceeded their $500,000 Day of Giving Goal, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The university hosted their 8th annual JSU Day of Giving on Friday, July 29, which was themed as “1877: For Thee Culture.” The virtual event was held for JSU alumni, students, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to host a water distribution on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Sunday, August . This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

School supplies giveaway held at Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of school supplies were given away at the new Vineyard Church in Jackson, complete with food, haircuts and entertainment. The event also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who got their first, second or booster dose received a $50 gift card. Organizers say back to school events like these are so important […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Several locations host back to school supply giveaways, health fair

JACKSON, Miss. — With students going back to the classroom, several back to school events have been planned for the weekend. Shady Grove M.B. Church will host a school supplies, vaccines and boosters event from 10 a.m. to noon. New Vineyard Church will host a back to school bash...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
WJTV 12

JPS hosts registration blitz for families with special circumstances

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will give parents another opportunity to register students for class by hosting another registration blitz. This particular registration blitz will be held for families with special circumstances. According to JPS, special circumstances consists of shared residency, McKinney Vento, guardianship, foster care, and returning students. The event […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State partners with Mandela Washington Fellowship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) is the first Mississippi institution to host 24 Mandela Washington Fellows from Africa for a two-week Alumni Enrichment Institute sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. “This is a big deal for Jackson State University and the institute as well. The ability to partner with an HBCU […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Some want more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another water giveaway. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson just over a week ago. While these giveaways are helpful for many, some people in Jackson say they are frustrated with how the city informs the public about them. “To me, […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Screening#Cervical Cancer#Oral Cancer#Diseases#General Health#Hpv#Monkeypox#Ccri#The Jackson Medical Mall#Cdc#Nexstar Media Inc
WLBT

Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

How to get your child adjusted to a school sleep schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Getting your child on a school sleep schedule can be difficult after a summer of staying up late at night and sleeping in. Sleep experts say you could give them a few practice runs by setting an alarm that’s within a few hours of when they would normally wake up to start their day.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson to distribute bottled water Saturday, August 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Saturday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. Water distribution site # 1.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

UMMC expert explains rare bacterium found on Mississippi coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bacterium that causes a rare and sometimes deadly disease was found on the Mississippi Gulf Coast recently. Health experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said Burkholderia pseudomallei, the uncommon organism that causes the disease melioidosis, cannot be killed and is here to stay. In order to become infected […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 5 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS to open hotline for back to school questions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will open a hotline for parents, students and guardians to call with questions about the first two days of school. JPS scholars return to the classroom on Monday, August 8. The Superintendent’s Hotline will be open to answer any questions or concerns on the first two days […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Lillian

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This dog is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Lillian is about three-and-a-half-months-old. She’s expected to grow up to 60 to 70 pounds when she’s fully grown. ARF staff said she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students

JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Warren School District kicks off school year with lively convocation

The Vicksburg Warren School District held its Teacher Convocation and Celebration to kick off the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday. The event, held at the Vicksburg Convention Center, was a spectacle. Students and teachers performed energetic song and dance numbers for a packed audience. Guest speakers gave words of encouragement and advice.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy