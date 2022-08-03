Read on sciotovalleyguardian.com
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping in Ross Co. as suspect leads chase
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A woman is safe and a man is in custody after he allegedly held her hostage with ties and shackles. It all went down in Ross County at around 2:30 p.m. near Nipgen. A homeowner in the area called 9-1-1 after he said he found a...
Man accused of running illegal funeral service found guilty
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found Shawnte Hardin guilty of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) Three counts of tampering with records (F3) Two counts of telecommunications fraud...
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
ATV crash claims the life of a Scioto Co. man
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to troopers, 58-year-old Andy Adkins was riding a 2000 Honda TRX-400FW along Collier Road in Scioto County when he lost control, veering off the right side of the road.
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
Head-on crash along route 22 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 22 near Mill Road in Pickaway County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The names of those involved and the extent of any injuries were not...
Elderly woman rescued from burning building near Washington Court House
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Fayette County responded to a residential fire in the 5000 block of Route 22 just west of Washington Court House. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, first responders were able to rescue an elderly woman from the burning home. She was transported...
Another car wash coming to Chillicothe on former Sumburger lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new car wash is being built on the former Sumburger lot in Chillicothe. A banner went up this week at 1481 North Bridge Street that “Take 5” was “coming soon.”. Take 5 is the second car wash company to announce in recents...
Ohio’s Attorney General partners with Columbus Crew to combat human trafficking
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Columbus Crew are partnering to raise awareness of human trafficking in Central Ohio with a new public-service announcement that will play at the Crew’s Lower.com Field. The video coaches soccer fans on how to recognize signs of sex...
Sandra Lynn (Whitley) Sharfenaker
Sandra Lynn (Whitley) Sharfenaker 56 of Bainbridge, went to be with her Lord, her mom and dad Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by her family at the James Cancer Center after a brief illness. She was born October 31, 1965 in Ross County the daughter of the late George Ray Whitley and Rose Ann (Whitley) McGlone.
Adena Health System is collecting donations for victims of Kentucky floods
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The images and stories coming out of eastern Kentucky over the last week and a half have been heartbreaking and unforgettable. Flood waters covering entire houses. Residents faced with difficult choices to ensure the survival of their families. More than three dozen lost lives thus far....
Boil advisory lifted for portions of Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The boil advisory issued earlier this week for portions of Pike County has been lifted. Pike Water, INC. made the announcement today. The areas listed below are no longer under the advisory. Tackett Lane. Shyville Rd. Church Rd. Beaver Creek. Schuster Rd. Taylor Hollow. St...
