Ross County, OH

Man accused of running illegal funeral service found guilty

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found Shawnte Hardin guilty of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) Three counts of tampering with records (F3) Two counts of telecommunications fraud...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
ATV crash claims the life of a Scioto Co. man

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to troopers, 58-year-old Andy Adkins was riding a 2000 Honda TRX-400FW along Collier Road in Scioto County when he lost control, veering off the right side of the road.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Head-on crash along route 22 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 22 near Mill Road in Pickaway County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The names of those involved and the extent of any injuries were not...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Sandra Lynn (Whitley) Sharfenaker

Sandra Lynn (Whitley) Sharfenaker 56 of Bainbridge, went to be with her Lord, her mom and dad Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by her family at the James Cancer Center after a brief illness. She was born October 31, 1965 in Ross County the daughter of the late George Ray Whitley and Rose Ann (Whitley) McGlone.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Adena Health System is collecting donations for victims of Kentucky floods

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The images and stories coming out of eastern Kentucky over the last week and a half have been heartbreaking and unforgettable. Flood waters covering entire houses. Residents faced with difficult choices to ensure the survival of their families. More than three dozen lost lives thus far....
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Boil advisory lifted for portions of Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The boil advisory issued earlier this week for portions of Pike County has been lifted. Pike Water, INC. made the announcement today. The areas listed below are no longer under the advisory. Tackett Lane. Shyville Rd. Church Rd. Beaver Creek. Schuster Rd. Taylor Hollow. St...
PIKE COUNTY, OH

