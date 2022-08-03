ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, GA

CBS 46

Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer

Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death.  Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
THOMASTON, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man

MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month

MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program

As Clayton County students returned to school on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the administration has not forgotten the tragedy of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has changed school safety across America.  Teachers greet their students as parents walk their children in the school building across the district and face the unwavering […] The post Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb Transit Authority honors city’s music history with new electric bus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority unveiled a new electric bus Thursday that honors Macon’s music history. The Macon Music Masters bus, named Melody, features pictures of local music legends throughout time. Noted legends and their families visited the Macon Terminal State Thursday. MTA spokesperson Jami...
MACON, GA

