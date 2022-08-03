Read on www.41nbc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 46
Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
At 109 years old, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County’s oldest resident
On August 7, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, DeKalb County’s oldest resident, will turn 109 years old. Ms. Mackins was born on August 7, 1913 in a world that didn’t yet know sliced bread, television, computers, or penicillin. Ms. Mackins will be honored by her Pastor, Rev. Vandy...
‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer
Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death. Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concern raised with reckless driving in front of Clayton County elementary school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A mother pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw drivers speeding and going into the oncoming traffic in front of an elementary school. She posted that video, and it got a quick response from the school district. Eva Jane Bunkley showed Channel...
Power outage causes DeKalb courthouse evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a power outage in Decatur caused officials to evacuate the courthouse. The outage happened around 2 p.m. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. “All courts were closed and...
First-ever female pilot joins the Georgia State Patrol’s ranks
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol has made history by naming its first-ever female pilot. Trooper Haley Jo Lucas has received her wings and joined GSP’s Aviation Division. “Today we celebrate another milestone with the Department of Public Safety...We hope Trooper Lucas’ accomplishment inspires other young women to...
One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment
Kristopher Hutchens, one of the cops who killed Jamarion Robinson, is still on the job and, until recently, he was a training officer. The post One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
Bibb Sheriffs looking for suspects in attempted armed robbery at Harrison Road Walmart in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Update:. In a release by the Bibb County Sherriff's Office on Saturday morning, they are asking for the public's help in locating the suspects involved in the armed robbery. Investigators are asking anyone who has any information about the 2 suspects and their vehicle to contact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man
MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
Mother of man shot 76 times upset officer charged in his death is still training police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The mother of a man police shot and killed is furious one of the officers was still training other officers. Monteria Robinson stood in front of the Clayton County police department with her supporters and called for the officer to be fired. Robinson said it...
Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month
MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder-suicide
ATLANTA — A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta. A...
Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program
As Clayton County students returned to school on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the administration has not forgotten the tragedy of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has changed school safety across America. Teachers greet their students as parents walk their children in the school building across the district and face the unwavering […] The post Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Bonaire homeowners say Robins Air Force Base F-15 damaged homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people in Houston County say a Robins Air Force flyover damaged their homes. On Wednesday, a Robins Air Force Base F-15 Eagle performed a flyover at The Southeast Region Little League World Series Baseball Tournament. Afterward, several Houston County homeowners took to Facebook showing...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb Transit Authority honors city’s music history with new electric bus
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority unveiled a new electric bus Thursday that honors Macon’s music history. The Macon Music Masters bus, named Melody, features pictures of local music legends throughout time. Noted legends and their families visited the Macon Terminal State Thursday. MTA spokesperson Jami...
Comments / 0