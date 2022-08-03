Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds

Read on www.fox10tv.com
Richard Morey
3d ago
and here I was sick on my deathbed for 6 weeks almost died and tried to get covered relief funds and they told me no but yet they can give it to all these people illegally we got to ask yourself what's really going on with our government
Reply
7
Related
Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola crash could be 20th death in U.S. connected to faulty air bags
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A warning to drivers -- who may not even know they’re potentially in danger. We’re learning a deadly accident last month in Pensacola that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man could be the 20th death in the U.S., connected to faulty airbags. It’s...
utv44.com
Dozen indicted in Mobile counterfeit check cashing scheme
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday reveals that a dozen people have been charged in a counterfeit check cashing scheme in Mobile. Those charged in the indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud are:. Arrington Jaylun Gardner. Markisha Jakeria Johnson. Johnathan Earl Kyser. D’Undra Norwood...
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
WALA-TV FOX10
Locals react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4.00 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
WEAR
Former customers file complaints alleging Pensacola contractor didn't do his job
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks of Banks Construction has come under fire by dozens of his former customers claiming they paid him thousands to do work at their homes but never finished the job. Winter Powell of Crestview says in June of 2020 she signed a contract with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities responded to the Walmart off Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner Saturday afternoon after a 38-year-old man reportedly shot himself accidentally. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. No further details about the incident or the man’s condition were available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile preparing to boot cars with multiple long outstanding parking tickets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile drivers listen up. Starting Monday, the city will be booting any cars with multiple outstanding tickets. Motorists in Mobile believe it’s a tough situation. “Definitely just pay your tickets. If not, just don’t let it get to that point. You know that you’re not...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor could soon have license revoked in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks could have his contractors license revoked next week in two counties. Banks been accused of ripping off dozens of his clients for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has been under investigation by the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County "Contractor Competency Boards"...
utv44.com
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MCPSS security system alerts schools to emergencies at push of a button
As the new school year starts, the Mobile County Public School system says they are doing what they can to make all of their students and staff are safe during the school day.
It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims
Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Georgia man accused of shooting FBI Agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Law enforcement arrests Milton man for soliciting minor
Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Nickolas Patrick Rose, 22, of Sunnydale Lane in Milton, on one count each of transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Pensacola Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officers, citizens
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday night, Pensacola Police Department held its promotion and award ceremony to honor recent promoted officers and citizens of the city. Pensacola Mayor Grover C. Robinson IV said the ceremony is a favorite of his. “It is amazing to see the great things our police and citizens do for our […]
Comments / 6