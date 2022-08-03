ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NC Chamber chair removed from brief supporting Leandro funding

By Travis Fain, WRAL state government reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

NC Medicaid providers say they're owed big bucks while children go without care

One year into a multibillion-dollar overhaul of North Carolina’s Medicaid program, providers complain that billing delays from insurance companies that manage claims are leaving patients without full treatment and the providers with financial problems. Providers who’ve reached out to the state’s help line to complain describe the transition as...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Nc Chamber#Sepi Engineering
WRAL News

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

MILWAUKEE — Facing critical races for governor and U.S. Senate, Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin are hoping that their support for abortion rights in the face of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade can overcome the headwinds of a midterm election long expected to favor Republicans. But there's one key group their strategies might fail to mobilize: Black voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL News

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Remains of WWII solider identified as North Carolina man

GREEN HILL, N.C. — DNA, dental and other analyses have confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest. The Charlotte Observer reports that officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy Transfer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX
WRAL News

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
WRAL News

More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There's a “persistent threat of...
FRANKFORT, KY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy