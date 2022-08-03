ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists just detected dark matter that existed 12 million years ago

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ooceu_0h3jZ7z000

Scientists recently detected dark matter residing around galaxies that have existed for around 12 billion years. The discovery of this mysterious and vital universal substance has made it the earliest detected dark matter yet. Further, the discovery suggests that dark matter in our early universe was much less “clumpy” than we originally predicted.

Scientists just found the earliest detected dark matter yet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292KyZ_0h3jZ7z000
Dark matter is found everywhere within our universe. Image source: ESA/Hubble & NASA, F. Pacaud, D. Coe

Finding dark matter around galaxies isn’t exactly a new thing. After all, this mysterious substance is vital to many of the current models we use to govern how our universe works and expands. However, this discovery does challenge some of the things we thought we knew about dark matter in the early universe.

On top of being the earliest detected dark matter yet, the discovery could change our understanding of how galaxies evolve entirely. It could also suggest that the fundamental rules governing galaxies formed in the early universe are different than newer galaxies.

Of course, there’s still some confirmation needed on the work, but it is a step in the right direction for that sort of expansion. The findings were achieved by a collaboration led by researchers at Japan’s Nagoya University. They published those findings in Physical Review Letters.

Dark matter rules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmfkq_0h3jZ7z000
James Webb and other space research craft may help us better understand how dark matter affects our universe. Image source: OlivierLaurentPhotos / Adobe

Finding the earliest detection of dark matter is a good discovery, though. And it isn’t something that came easily. Most previous studies of dark matter around distant galaxies have been stuck at the same place for years. That’s because, beyond a certain point, scientists cannot detect dark matter as it is hard to detect the distortion dark matter causes.

This makes it more difficult to see dark matter around galaxies. As a result, it has made understanding dark matter in older galaxies much more difficult. But the researchers may have discovered a better way to detect dark matter around early universe galaxies.

To find the earliest detection of dark matter yet, the researchers used data from observations captured by the Subaru Hyper Suprime-Cam Survey (HCS). First, the team identified 1.5 million lens galaxies with visible light. These galaxies were all selected to be seen 12 billion years ago, a press release notes.

From there, the team began using microwaves from the cosmic microwave background (CMB). The radiation residue from the Big Bang allowed them to measure how the dark matter around the lens galaxies distorted the microwaves. This allowed them to discover the earliest detection of dark matter we’ve ever found.

For now, though, we’ll need to wait for more research to confirm these findings. But, if they do, we could be close to opening a new door to understanding dark matter and how the fundamental rules surrounding early universe galaxies came to be.

Comments / 1

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Matter#Microwaves#Nagoya University#Galaxy#Physical Review Letters
The Independent

The solar system could collapse because of a passing star, scientists predict

Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide.The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurance in the universe - could be enough to sent the other planets crashing into each other.It is possible that if Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion - the point at which the planets reach closest to the Sun - fall in sync, two possibilities could occur. Mercury could be pulled out...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking says 'superhumans' could threaten the future of humanity

In his final book, the renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, one of the most brilliant minds of his generation, warned of the dangers of CRISPR and genetic engineering for human evolution. Shaping the future through gene editing. In his latest - posthumous - book Brief Answers to Big Questions, Stephen Hawking...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
Vice

James Webb Spots the Farthest Galaxy Humans Have Ever Seen, Near the Dawn of Time

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists think they have discovered the most distant—and potentially oldest—galaxy ever seen in the universe using new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most powerful observatory ever launched, according to a study posted on the preprint server arXiv on Tuesday.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

The most powerful rocket ever built will launch later this month

NASA’s bid to return to the Moon is finally ready to take its next step. The space agency announced this week that it will aim to launch the most powerful rocket ever built into space on August 29. That means we have just over 20 days before Artemis I launches from Kennedy Space Center and begins its trek to the Moon. NASA will push the launch to another date in its proposed launch window if the launch this month is scrapped.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
BGR.com

BGR.com

334K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy