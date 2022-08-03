Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Free Agents

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Bill Russell's 66-year-old University of San Francisco high jump record may never be broken
Russell was once one of the best high jumpers in the world.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Lakers News
On Thursday night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion about their future together. While the talks were productive, the two sides did not come to a new contract agreement. From ESPN:. James and Paul met with...
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More
Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s
Houston Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell in disbelief over Ja Morant's statement saying he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in the 1990s.
Golden State Warriors' 2023 Title Odds Revealed
The Warriors have good odds to repeat next season
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe
We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Kyle Kuzma On The Lakers' 2020 Championship: “I’m On LeBron James’ Team, You Don’t Wanna Let Somebody Down That Cares So Much About Winning.”
Young NBA swingman Kyle Kuzma has had an interesting career so far. With the Lakers, in particular, he had a lot of ups and downs over the years, going from the ultimate high of winning a title to being traded after failing to live up to expectations. While Kuz is...
Joel Embiid Opens Up On His Chemistry With James Harden: “It’s Going To Take A While, And It’s Not Just About Me And Him. It’s Also About Finding The Chemistry With Everybody Else And Putting It All Together.”
One of the biggest trades last season was that of Ben Simmons and James Harden between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Given how desperate both the parties were for a change, the trade made all the sense. The Nets got a young guard like Simmons while the 76ers had a great player like Harden to partner up with their MVP candidate center Joel Embiid.
Check Out Shoes Kyrie Irving Wore at Community Event
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wore expensive sneakers at his community event in New Jersey.
