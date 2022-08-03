Read on www.kttn.com
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic SiteCJ CoombsLaclede, MO
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980CJ CoombsGallatin, MO
Former respiratory therapist arrested 20 years after alleged murder, pleads not guiltyLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to offer a variety of Back-to-School activities on August 11
A variety of activities are planned at different locations on August 11, 2022, as part of the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event. The needs-based event is for all Grundy County students. One activity planned is the distribution of backpacks and school supplies. Backpacks and supplies will be available...
Fire guts home on Mercer County Route D
A fire on Mercer County Route D west of Mill Grove “gutted” a house on August 5th. According to Mercer County Fire Protection District Chief Tony Johnson, the fire was confined to the inside of the Sylvester Whitt residence. There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Officials from North Central Missouri Fair announce results from the Rock Barn
Results have been announced from the Rock Barn portion of the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton. Thirteen adults, 50 youth, and 21 nursing home residents submitted entries into the household arts and science sections of the fair. The projects included arts and crafts, quilting, woodworking, food preservation, photography, and agronomy.
Kansas man extradited to Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Tonganoxie, Kansas man to Grundy County on August 4th. Fifty-one-year-old Michael David Collett was arrested in Leavenworth County, Kansas August 3rd on alleged failure to appear in court on a felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. A waiver of extradition was signed.
Obituary & Services: Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy
Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy, age 58, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born Elizabeth Catherine Timmons in Chillicothe, Missouri on September 16, 1963, to Ernest William (Dub) II and Gertrude...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
Polo man injured after running off road, striking car in post office parking lot
The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle running off the road and hitting a car in the post office parking lot in Polo Thursday morning, August 4th. Emergency medical services took the driver of the car, 70-year-old Billy Helton,...
