Laredo, MO

Fire guts home on Mercer County Route D

A fire on Mercer County Route D west of Mill Grove “gutted” a house on August 5th. According to Mercer County Fire Protection District Chief Tony Johnson, the fire was confined to the inside of the Sylvester Whitt residence. There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Officials from North Central Missouri Fair announce results from the Rock Barn

Results have been announced from the Rock Barn portion of the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton. Thirteen adults, 50 youth, and 21 nursing home residents submitted entries into the household arts and science sections of the fair. The projects included arts and crafts, quilting, woodworking, food preservation, photography, and agronomy.
TRENTON, MO
Laredo, MO
kttn.com

Kansas man extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Tonganoxie, Kansas man to Grundy County on August 4th. Fifty-one-year-old Michael David Collett was arrested in Leavenworth County, Kansas August 3rd on alleged failure to appear in court on a felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. A waiver of extradition was signed.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy

Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy, age 58, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born Elizabeth Catherine Timmons in Chillicothe, Missouri on September 16, 1963, to Ernest William (Dub) II and Gertrude...
CARROLLTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
LINN COUNTY, MO

