A single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Marceline left a Bucklin woman with serious injuries. State Troopers report, at about 1:00 pm, 87-year-old Patsie N Hughes of Bucklin was taken to Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. According to the report, 91-year-old Charles Hughes of Bucklin was eastbound and his truck lost control on the wet pavement. He ran off the right side of the road and struck the ditch. Patsie Hughes was a passenger in the truck and was not wearing a safety belt.

BUCKLIN, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO