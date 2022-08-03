Read on www.kttn.com
Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to offer a variety of Back-to-School activities on August 11
A variety of activities are planned at different locations on August 11, 2022, as part of the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event. The needs-based event is for all Grundy County students. One activity planned is the distribution of backpacks and school supplies. Backpacks and supplies will be available...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Fire guts home on Mercer County Route D
A fire on Mercer County Route D west of Mill Grove “gutted” a house on August 5th. According to Mercer County Fire Protection District Chief Tony Johnson, the fire was confined to the inside of the Sylvester Whitt residence. There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross...
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
Officials from North Central Missouri Fair announce results from the Rock Barn
Results have been announced from the Rock Barn portion of the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton. Thirteen adults, 50 youth, and 21 nursing home residents submitted entries into the household arts and science sections of the fair. The projects included arts and crafts, quilting, woodworking, food preservation, photography, and agronomy.
Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
Kansas man extradited to Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Tonganoxie, Kansas man to Grundy County on August 4th. Fifty-one-year-old Michael David Collett was arrested in Leavenworth County, Kansas August 3rd on alleged failure to appear in court on a felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. A waiver of extradition was signed.
Authorities Search for Missouri Man Wanted for Murder
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a Missouri man who is accused of murder. Officials in Iowa and Missouri are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Rongey is a former US Army soldier...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Elderly Bucklin woman injured in crash on Highway 36
An elderly resident of Bucklin was injured in an accident on Wednesday afternoon three miles north of Marceline. Eighty-seven-year-old Patsie Hughes was seriously injured and taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. The pickup was driven by 91-year-old Charles Hughes of Bucklin. The driver lost control on a...
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
Carnival that was to be in Trenton for North Central Missouri fair cancels at the last minute
Due to circumstances beyond any local control, the carnival will not be coming to the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The cancellation was confirmed this morning which fair board officials say came from the Spectacular Amusements Carnival. Individuals who have made advance purchases of carnival armbands are to go...
Individual in Kirksville, who died in fire being investigated as an arson/homicide, identified
The Kirksville Police Department has identified the person killed in a fire on July 29th that has been investigated as an arson/homicide. Forty-two-year-old Belinda Garrett of Kirksville died at the scene of the fire at a home in the 500 block of West Mary Street. Two juvenile suspects were taken...
Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape
LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Bucklin Woman Has Serious Injuries In Crash
A single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Marceline left a Bucklin woman with serious injuries. State Troopers report, at about 1:00 pm, 87-year-old Patsie N Hughes of Bucklin was taken to Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. According to the report, 91-year-old Charles Hughes of Bucklin was eastbound and his truck lost control on the wet pavement. He ran off the right side of the road and struck the ditch. Patsie Hughes was a passenger in the truck and was not wearing a safety belt.
Identity of Kirksville arson fire victim released; new details learned
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Kirksville police have now released the name of a Kirksville woman killed in an arson fire last week. They identify her as Belinda Garrett, 42, who lived in the home at the corner of Mary and Luther streets. The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. last Friday.
