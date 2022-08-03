ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

South Carolina man charged with stealing hundreds of pieces of mail

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies.

David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South Live Oak.

He was wanted on one count of forgery.

Driggers was taken into custody immediately and reportedly confessed to being involved in the theft.

A vehicle operated by Driggers was also searched with detectives finding more than 200 pieces of mail along with personal and business checks valuing more than $200,000, deputies said.

CCSO: Man wanted for murder in Colleton County pool hall shooting turned himself in

In addition, illegal narcotics were also found in the vehicle, leading to more charges against Driggers.

Driggers could also face federal charges and state-imposed charges due to the theft of the U.S. mail.

He was arrested for multiple counts of forgery as well as drug charges.

3d ago

They need to come get the mail thief out here in Gaston. I got the guy on video but couldn’t see the guys face .

WBTW News13

SLED charges South Carolina man previously arrested for murder for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Dorchester County man on Thursday for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station. John Stanford Johnson, 44, was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets for more than $400, according to authorities. […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City. Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

