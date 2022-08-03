ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE seeks applications from local nonprofits for the 2022 TEGNA Foundation Grants

KVUE
KVUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Austin job market projected to fall behind the surrounding area, TWC data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is projecting that areas surrounding Austin are expected to outpace the City of Austin's job market. From 2020 to 2030, jobs in the Austin metro are expected to grow by 26%, while the City of Austin is expected to see a 23% increase. While the numbers indicate Austin will add nearly 180,000 jobs by 2030 and neighboring cities will add a combined 97,500, the percent change in the surrounding cities outpaces Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Forever Families: Local children in foster care in need of backpacks

AUSTIN, Texas — As children get ready to head back to school, it's important to remember that each child entering the classroom has a different home life. For children in foster care, heading back to school can be overwhelming and even frightening. Workers at the nonprofit Partnerships for Children aim to help these children feel prepared.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Gov. Abbott announces first migrant bus to arrive in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The first migrant bus to travel from Texas to New York City arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses carrying migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The governor said Texas had become overwhelmed by open border policies.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage

AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tegna#Nonprofits#Charity#Central Texans
KVUE

Report: The Texas juvenile prison system is on the brink of collapse

TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile prison system is in very bad shape, according to a new investigation by The Texas Tribune. The Tribune reports that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's (TJJD) five facilities are severely understaffed, "an ongoing problem that worsened traumatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%." The department recently announced a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, but the Tribune reports that even amid retention measures, most new hires are gone within six months.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE says goodbye to Chief Meteorologist Erika Lopez

AUSTIN, Texas — For four years, KVUE’s Erika Lopez has been forecasting the weather for Central Texans, with the past two as chief meteorologist. As chief, she’s led the KVUE weather team through several historic weather events, from the 2021 February winter storms to the April 2022 tornados.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Blue Origin launches sixth space tourism flight from West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Aerospace company Blue Origin launched its sixth space tourism flight from West Texas Thursday morning, marking some historic firsts and bringing along a popular Texas celebrity. The roughly 10-minute flight took six people into space via the New Shepard, Space.com reported. Among the passengers was Coby...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
KVUE

Police officer goes inside a house fire to save four kids

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday seemed like just another day at work for Officer Bill Beaudette of the St. Paul Police Department. But then he noticed smoke in the sky. His instincts told him to go check out the area over by Case Avenue and Forest Street. When he...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KVUE

Colorado State University releases updated Atlantic Hurricane Outlook

TEXAS, USA — While the peak of hurricane season is not until September, Colorado State University released an updated look at how 2022 will fare in the Atlantic basin, largely because of a slower start than normal. Originally, its outlook had 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Cornyn said he is fully vaccinated, boosted and currently quarantining. He also said he is "doing fine." "While quarantining I’ll continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy