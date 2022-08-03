KVUE seeks applications from local nonprofits for the 2022 TEGNA Foundation Grants

Read on www.kvue.com
Texas This Week: Reporter Jolie McCullough on Texas's collapsing juvenile justice prison system
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Jolie McCullough, criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, discusses the current conditions plaguing the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas Medicaid program for new mothers under review. The future of...
Austin job market projected to fall behind the surrounding area, TWC data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is projecting that areas surrounding Austin are expected to outpace the City of Austin's job market. From 2020 to 2030, jobs in the Austin metro are expected to grow by 26%, while the City of Austin is expected to see a 23% increase. While the numbers indicate Austin will add nearly 180,000 jobs by 2030 and neighboring cities will add a combined 97,500, the percent change in the surrounding cities outpaces Austin.
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry to state regulatory agency on law enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced his appointment of indicted Austin police officer and defeated Texas House candidate Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry will now serve on the regulatory state agency that, according to its website, establishes and enforces standards...
Texas sales tax holiday for school supplies begins
The sales tax holiday for school supplies aims to help Texans save money on what students need for the upcoming school year. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has the details.
Forever Families: Local children in foster care in need of backpacks
AUSTIN, Texas — As children get ready to head back to school, it's important to remember that each child entering the classroom has a different home life. For children in foster care, heading back to school can be overwhelming and even frightening. Workers at the nonprofit Partnerships for Children aim to help these children feel prepared.
Feds reject Texas’ application to extend postpartum Medicaid to 6 months
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months has been denied by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the agency offered no immediate reason for the rejection. Legislators who pushed for the extension say...
Gov. Abbott announces first migrant bus to arrive in New York City
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The first migrant bus to travel from Texas to New York City arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses carrying migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The governor said Texas had become overwhelmed by open border policies.
Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage
AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
Texas cities say streaming giants Disney, Hulu and Netflix owe them millions of dollars in unpaid fees
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – A lawsuit filed Thursday by 25 Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin, Houston, Dallas...
Report: The Texas juvenile prison system is on the brink of collapse
TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile prison system is in very bad shape, according to a new investigation by The Texas Tribune. The Tribune reports that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's (TJJD) five facilities are severely understaffed, "an ongoing problem that worsened traumatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%." The department recently announced a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, but the Tribune reports that even amid retention measures, most new hires are gone within six months.
KVUE says goodbye to Chief Meteorologist Erika Lopez
AUSTIN, Texas — For four years, KVUE’s Erika Lopez has been forecasting the weather for Central Texans, with the past two as chief meteorologist. As chief, she’s led the KVUE weather team through several historic weather events, from the 2021 February winter storms to the April 2022 tornados.
Blue Origin launches sixth space tourism flight from West Texas
TEXAS, USA — Aerospace company Blue Origin launched its sixth space tourism flight from West Texas Thursday morning, marking some historic firsts and bringing along a popular Texas celebrity. The roughly 10-minute flight took six people into space via the New Shepard, Space.com reported. Among the passengers was Coby...
Police officer goes inside a house fire to save four kids
ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday seemed like just another day at work for Officer Bill Beaudette of the St. Paul Police Department. But then he noticed smoke in the sky. His instincts told him to go check out the area over by Case Avenue and Forest Street. When he...
How long does it take for your body to build up a tolerance to the heat?
AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas summer heat, people who recently started working outdoors are at the highest risk for heat illnesses. That's because their bodies aren't used to working in extreme temperatures. Heat acclimatization is the body's ability to tolerate heat. This happens by slowly increasing the length...
Colorado State University releases updated Atlantic Hurricane Outlook
TEXAS, USA — While the peak of hurricane season is not until September, Colorado State University released an updated look at how 2022 will fare in the Atlantic basin, largely because of a slower start than normal. Originally, its outlook had 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major...
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn tests positive for COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Cornyn said he is fully vaccinated, boosted and currently quarantining. He also said he is "doing fine." "While quarantining I’ll continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax...
