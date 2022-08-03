17-year-old dies after being stabbed during overnight brawl, suspect still at large

Read on www.kiiitv.com
Man dies Wednesday night after North Side shooting, standoff
A man who was shot and originally in critical condition died Wednesday night. One person was taken into custody after the incident.
corpuschristicronica.com
Man, 37, shot in head dies at hospital; Van Loan Street investigation
At around 5 p.m. the Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched for a shots fired call on the 1800 block of Van Loan Street. The reporting caller advised that a black male wearing a blue t-shirt was seen with a rifle and walking into a house. The caller also advised that a vehicle sped away.
House fire breaks out on Macarthur St. early Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire broke out in a family's two story home early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called at 6:20 a.m. after smoke detectors went off and warned the family about the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived on scene three minutes later at the...
Sinton, Odem Fire Departments respond to 2 grass fires on Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Fire and Odem Volunteer Fire Department's responded to two grass fries on Sinton's north and south side. No one was displaced by the fire, but an abandoned home on the property was lost completely. They're reminding everyone that San Patricio County is still...
Natural gas tank explodes in Aransas Pass, injures three people
No property was damaged in the explosion -- investigators still are looking into what exactly caused the explosion.
KWTX
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Coast Guard interdicted Tuesday a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, according to a press release. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of...
Aransas Pass Police kill man after kidnapping, car chase, shootout
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — An Aransas Pass Police officer shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after what police described as a violent car chase that led to shots fired and a deadly confrontation behind a local bar. Joseph Torres, 35, died at a nearby hospital in Portland....
Stolen from Fort Hood, sold on eBay | Army veteran sentenced for role in theft of $2.1 in military equipment
FORT HOOD, Texas — Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was sentenced Tuesday for her involvement in the 2021 theft of $2.1 million dollars worth of Fort Hood military gear, according to court documents. Smith has been incarcerated at the Aransas County Detention Center in Rockport since her arrest in September...
Harbor Bridge Project delays frustrate nearby residents who were rushed our of their homes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shawn Bice is one of many residents who were rushed to leave their neighborhoods so progress could be made with the new Harbor Bridge Project. Bice is a part of the relocation program, but is having to spend another $45,000 by another remortgage and higher taxes. He said it's a little rough for a lot of people.
cbs19.tv
Officials say current Harbor Bridge is safe to drive on, inspection expected later this month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the future of the new Harbor Bridge uncertain, some Corpus Christi residents have expressed concerns about the current Harbor Bridge and whether it is safe to use. The current Harbor Bridge was built back in 1959. At the time it was the largest project...
Woman abducted from parking lot of west side business, man still at large
Police say the unknown man dropped the woman off near Crockett Elementary, and she ran to the school for shelter while she called the police.
2 brothers arrested in regards to disturbance call in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two brothers are in jail Friday night following a disturbance call on 18th Street in Kingsville that resulted in one of the men spitting in an officers face. The call came in saying a man with a black mask had a gun. Once officers arrived...
Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out
TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
everythinglubbock.com
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) — An old steel gate still holds sentimental value for cattle rancher Susan Kibbe, even though it’s been hit by during high-speed chases more times than she can count. Her late husband, Harlow, built the gate nearly 40 years ago on their...
Nueces County District Judge recused from multiple cases after conflict of interest concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Inna Klein was recused from multiple cases Wednesday over concerns that she has a conflict of interest. Judge Sid Harle reached the conclusion that a new judge must be appointed in at least two court cases Klein was presiding over. In November...
Hours extended at Corpus Christi stores for tax-free weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tax-free weekend has officially begun. People can get ready for the new school year with clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks, all while saving on cash. "We've been at it since about 10 this morning. First at Walmart with school shopping and school supplies and...
Robstown back to school supply giveaway and Flour Bluff supply drive
Robstown school supply giveaway will happen on Friday, August 5th. Flour Bluff school supply drive will happen on Saturday, August 6th.
CCISD held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate new Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction for a the new Mary Carroll High School campus is complete, just in time for the new school year. The Corpus Christi Independent School held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for City leaders, staff and the public to check out the new facility.
South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
