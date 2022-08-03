Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove under boil order

RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) Village President Shawn Schendel said at 3 p.m. Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove are under a boil order .

The boil order began at 3 p. m. and will be going until at least Thursday said Schendel. This is due to low water pressure. The village said it affects all residents in the Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove area.

To drink water safely the village said to boil the water for at least 5 minutes.

Update: The boil order was lifted.

