ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office receives raise to $23.50 per hour

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUm7p_0h3jYIZX00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Amid staffing concerns that arose after a plotted riot at the Sedgwick County Jail in July , Sedgwick County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a pay raise for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Sedgwick County Commissioners unanimously approved a pay raise for commissioned deputies and detention deputies to $23.50 per hour, which according to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, would put the agency just above the Maize Police Department and below the Bel Aire Police Department.

Easter told commissioners Wednesday staffing shortages have been a major cause for concern. Two more people resigned over the weekend, making a bad situation worse.

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

“Currently, we’re budgeted 228 positions as detention deputies,” Easter said. “Current openings are 112 with two pending ESCs, which those are Employed Status Conference hearings, on whether we’ll keep people employed or not, so the total openings is 114. Vacancy rate is 50%. Starting detention pay is $19.34 an hour.”

Because of the short staffing, Easter said burnout has become a potential issue with the staff.

“When it comes to management, supervisors are also working mandatory overtime and are affected by potential burnout,” Easter said. “Supervisors are working detention deputy positions due to staffing levels.”

Easter said the ratio of detention deputies to inmates on first shift is 75 to one, second shift is 69 to one, and third shift is 75 to one. There are roughly 1,500 inmates are in the Sedgwick County Jail, and that puts the jail over capacity.

Family to pay for construction of new Pratt pool

Easter said in 2015, he proposed pay increases to retain deputies and attract new applicants, but “it was not adjusted until the pay plan was installed in 2019.”

He said currently, there are two applicants for the 114 open detention positions.

The total annual budget impact of the pay increase will be around $4.1 million, according to officials.

Sedgwick County District 3 Commissioner David Dennis called the staffing shortages a “significant issue.” He hopes the pay raise will retain and recruit the deputies needed to fully staff the sheriff’s office.

All five commissioners, Lacey Cruse, David Dennis, Jim Howell, Pete Meitzner, and Sarah Lopez, all voted to approve the pay raise.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita

WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crime Stoppers looking for motorcyclist who shot at home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive-by shooting that happened on July 23. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 10:30 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the 1600 block of E. MacArthur Rd. for a vandalism call. The caller reported hearing noises earlier that […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man killed while pushing lawnmower across street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

McPherson Woman Pleads to Second-Degree Murder

A McPherson woman enters a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 35-year-old Tina Nicole Brown entered the plea in McPherson County District Court, with sentencing scheduled for November 1st. The charges stemmed from an investigation...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Maize, KS
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Deputy’s use of force costs Sedgwick County $190,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is paying $190,000 in a settlement over a deputy’s use of force against an inmate. On Wednesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners approved the payment for an incident involving a deputy and an inmate on Jan. 30, 2020. Sheriff Jeff Easter held a news conference a few weeks […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Wichita Police arrest man wanted in Manhattan robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police say a man wanted in connection to a Manhattan robbery last week was arrested in Wichita. RCPD issued an advisory for Malachi Fielder Thursday, calling him armed and dangerous. Fielder is accused of robbing and shooting at a 17-year-old July 28. No injuries were reported in the incident.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Andover teenager dies in overnight car crash

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. southeast […]
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Abortion#Easter Weekend
KWCH.com

Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home

Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson woman has pleaded guilty to the second-degree reckless murder of Kelly Peterson in 2020. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Tina Nicole Brown, 35, of McPherson, entered a no-contest plea to second-degree reckless murder and battery on law enforcement charges. He noted the charges stem from the 2020 death of a McPherson man.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy