Detroit, MI

Crain's Detroit Business

Deals and details: Mergers, acquisitions and new contracts across metro Detroit

Allegiant Air, Las Vegas, an airline, has a multi-year partnership as the official airline of the Detroit Pistons basketball team. Allegiant has bases in Flint and Grand Rapids. Website: Allegiant.com. TriMas Corp., Bloomfield Hills, a manufacturer in the industrial and aerospace markets, was awarded multi-year contracts with Boeing, Arlington, Va.,...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Detroit sues to get 30-year plan for police and fire pension payments

The city of Detroit filed a motion on Wednesday with the bankruptcy court to require a 30-year amortization in the Police and Fire Retirement System pension plan. PFRS approved a 20-year amortization payment schedule last year, which Mayor Mike Duggan previously expressed frustrations over. The city has been planning for...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Officials find 'low level' of hexavalent chromium near Wixom contamination site

State officials said Friday that low levels of a cancer-causing chemical were found near an automotive supply plant in Wixom where 10,000 gallons of contaminated liquid were dumped into the Huron River system. Traces of hexavalent chromium were found Thursday in two samples from Hubbell Pond in Milford, about 10...
WIXOM, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Huron River tests do not detect toxic chemicals, but 'no contact' advisory remains

Michigan officials said Thursday that a cancer-causing chemical released by a Wixom-based automotive supplier has not been detected in the Huron River, but testing is being expanded and a "no contact" advisory remains in place. Eleven surface water samples tested negative for hexavalent chromium after Tribar Manufacturing dumped what it...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Restaurants

Restaurant Roundup: Wahlburgers closes, Italian restaurant in ex-HopCat space opens and more. Bea's to close Eastern Market space to focus on lemonade business. Restaurant Roundup: Give Thanks Bakery opens in Royal Oak, whiskey festival set and more. Black Business Alliance, restaurants push back on safety grading ordinance. The Peterboro restaurant...
DETROIT, MI

