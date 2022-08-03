Read on www.clickorlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. Cane
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, FloridaEvie M.Sanford, FL
Related
WESH
16-year-old missing in Flagler County, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager has been reported missing in Flagler County. According to deputies, Jaquin Adame, 16, was last seen in Palm Coast near Beechwood Lane. He was wearing basketball shoes, shorts and a tank top. Anyone who sees him should contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Community welcomes firefighter home after ‘freak accident’ that caused head injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach firefighter received a warm welcome back home after returning from rehabilitation from an accident that caused him a head injury. Last year, FOX 35 News reported on an NSB firefighter, Jeremy Macklefresh, who suffered a head injury after getting in an accident after falling off of a city-owned ATV. Macklefresh's community rallied behind the incident once they found out he was on the job.
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
click orlando
Man found shot, killed at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday with gunshot wounds at a Rosemont apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Officers responded to calls of a shooting at the Village Park Apartments, in the 4500 block of...
flaglerlive.com
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
Volusia County deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are trying to find a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Eleanna Vargas disappeared from her home on Euclid Avenue in DeLand on Tuesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said she could be in Miami with an unknown man.
click orlando
Orange County deputy shoots armed man at hotel near Florida Mall; 2 dead, 1 hospitalized, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are dead and another is hospitalized after an Orange County deputy on Saturday shot an armed man who was confronted by law enforcement at an active crime scene and refused to drop his gun, officials said. Two other men at the scene were...
Man dies after being shot multiple times, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after being shot multiple times near Rosemont, according to Orlando police. It happened Friday evening in the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lane. When North Patrol officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation is active....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
WESH
1 dead after Orlando crash splits vehicle in half
ORLANDO, Fla. — A serious crash near downtown Orlando left one person dead Thursday. It happened around 3 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue. The force of the crash shot a piece of the car across Colonial Drive and through the window of an office and split a vehicle in half.
DeLand man killed in early morning crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Lake County are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 43 near the border of Lake and Volusia counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said a 47-year-old DeLand man was driving...
click orlando
Daytona Beach man sentenced for shooting police officer with AK-47 in 2018
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was sentenced to 30 years in Florida state prison Friday for shooting a police officer with an AK-47 in 2018, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit state attorney’s office. Raymond Roberts pleaded no contest to several felony charges in connection...
click orlando
‘We are used to this:’ Worker describes Orlando shooting ahead of security changes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was working Sunday morning near where the downtown Orlando shooting took place spoke with News 6 about his experience and thoughts regarding the city’s response. Avery Batistine, a worker at Pipe & Pouch Smoke Shop, said he was working when gunfire erupted...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Comments / 1