New Smyrna Beach, FL

WESH

16-year-old missing in Flagler County, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager has been reported missing in Flagler County. According to deputies, Jaquin Adame, 16, was last seen in Palm Coast near Beechwood Lane. He was wearing basketball shoes, shorts and a tank top. Anyone who sees him should contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
EDGEWATER, FL
fox35orlando.com

Community welcomes firefighter home after ‘freak accident’ that caused head injury

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach firefighter received a warm welcome back home after returning from rehabilitation from an accident that caused him a head injury. Last year, FOX 35 News reported on an NSB firefighter, Jeremy Macklefresh, who suffered a head injury after getting in an accident after falling off of a city-owned ATV. Macklefresh's community rallied behind the incident once they found out he was on the job.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man found shot, killed at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday with gunshot wounds at a Rosemont apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Officers responded to calls of a shooting at the Village Park Apartments, in the 4500 block of...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
CBS Miami

Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys

MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
OVIEDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

1 dead after Orlando crash splits vehicle in half

ORLANDO, Fla. — A serious crash near downtown Orlando left one person dead Thursday. It happened around 3 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue. The force of the crash shot a piece of the car across Colonial Drive and through the window of an office and split a vehicle in half.
ORLANDO, FL

