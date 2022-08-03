Read on www.dl-online.com
AUDUBON TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MINNESOT
AUDUBON TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MINNESOTA Resolution No. 8.1.2022B RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING A SUBORDINATE SERVICE DISTRICT TO IMPROVE A PORTION OF 180th AVENUE, 175th STREET, BIRD DOG ROAD, AND BIRD DOG CIRCLE On August 1, 2022, the Town Board of Audubon Township adopted the above captioned resolution to establish a subordinate service district, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, chapter 365A, for certain properties adjacent to 180th Avenue, 175th Street, Bird Dog Road, and Bird Dog Circle (see map). The purpose of the district is to perform all work required to pave the identified portion of 180th Avenue, 175th Street, Bird Dog Road, and Bird Dog Circle and to perform such major repairs and maintenance activities in the future that the Town Board determines are necessary. The Town may issue bonds to finance the project and the costs will be paid by levying a service charge on the properties within the district. The district will be effective 60 days from the first date of publication of this notice. A copy of the full resolution is being mailed to the owners in the district and is available by contacting the Town. Bailey Richardson, Clerk (Aug. 7, 2022) 89119.
Erie Township is holding a special meeti
Erie Township is holding a special meeting for its members regarding ARPA Funds. Date: August 24th, 2022 Time: 6:30 p.m. Location: Becker County Courthouse Jury Room (Aug. 7, 2022) 89112.
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 7-17
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
Crime and fire report: 13 more We Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers on Aug. 4
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D., was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual will be held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in...
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
Otter Tail County man injured in Hwy 210 crash
An Otter Tail County man was injured in a one-car crash on Highway 210 on Thursday. Alan Wendell Olson, 76, of Clitherall suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Fergus Falls hospital for treatment. Airbags did not deploy and he was not wearing a seatbelt. No alcohol was involved in the accident, according to the State Patrol.
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 05/17/2022 For Payment 05/20/2022 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS 10,882.35 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 394,980.00 APEX ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. 30,659.50 MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE, PLLC 8,176.53 APEX EQUIPMENT, LLC 214,705.50 MIDSTATES WIRELESS 3,616.00 CEIA USA, LTD 6,504.00 MINNESOTA COUNTIES COMPUTER COOPERA 6,142.50 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 4,819.13 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,203.21 COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 4,473.79 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC 7,875.36 COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 73,648.94 NELSON INTERNATIONAL 2,999.60 CORBIN EXCAVATING, INC STENGER'S DUST 2,269.80 NOW MICRO INC 29,073.00 DAVID GERAY TRUCKING, LLC 3,419.65 Potters Industries, Llc 48,400.00 DETROIT LAKES AREA NORDIC SKI CLUB 5,000.00 PRAIRIE LAKES MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE AUT 132,610.00 DETROIT LAKES CITY 165,521.30 RATWIK, ROSZAK & MALONEY, P.A. 15,367.06 DODD/TIMOTHY 3,156.00 RDO EQUIPMENT CO. 60,992.98 ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC 5,140.00 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 3,770.00 ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC 3,960.00 SOFTWARE HOUSE INTERNATIONAL INC 9,008.00 ESRI 12,423.00 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 7,926.94 FARGO CITY 11,018.84 SUNSET LAW ENFORCEMENT 6,603.60 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES 17,523.70 Teiken Road Maintenance Inc 14,924.89 HAUGEN/JOSHUA ERWIN 2,600.00 WALKER/ELIZABETH ANN 2,600.00 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 5,530.00 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 3,311.53 HIGH POINT NETWORKS 5,822.50 WSB & ASSOC INC 5,672.99 KITZMANN/STUART 2,066.67 124 Payments less than $2,000 42,192.95 MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC 17,648.20 Final Total: 1,423,240.01 (August 7, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 03-CV-22-1448 In Re: Estate of Shirley J. Bristlin, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 7th day of September, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. a no-appearance hearing will be held in this Court at the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated August 17, 2012, and for the appointment of Lorelei Phillips, whose address is 639 33rd Ave W #210 West Fargo, ND 58078 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 7/29/22 Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 7/29/22 Sarah Schlauderaff Deputy, Court Administrator - Renelle Fenno SERKLAND LAW FIRM James R. Maring MN# 0931729 10 Roberts Street P.O. Box 6017 Telephone: (701) 232 – 8957 Facsimile: (701) 237 – 4049 e-mail: jmaring@serklandlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Aug. 7 & 14, 2022) 88636.
Good Samaritan helps man with dementia after getting lost on bike ride
VINING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Good Samaritan came to the rescue when a Fargo man with dementia became separated from his wife during a bike ride. Around 1 pm Thursday, Kellie Kringlie notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that her husband, Dale, was missing after she was separated from him during a bike ride at the Glendalough State Park in rural Battle Lake.
BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO
BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, July 19, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Nelson, and Grimsley, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Commissioner Vareberg was absent. Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded to approve agenda as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of July 5, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: None Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Grimsley: Museum, Transit, and Human Services. Commissioner Okeson: Northwest Emergency Communications and Cyber Security Commissioner Nelson: Public Works Facility and NRM Interviews Commissioner Knutson: Sheriff Committee and Planning & Zoning Meeting Appointments: Motion to appoint Matthew Erickson as Becker County Veteran Service Officer (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Board Chair Knutson administered the Oath of Office to CVSO, Matthew Erickson. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: Updates on the following: 2023 Budget Timeline, Interviews and New Hires, Wild Rice Watershed, Benefits Committee, Department Head Meeting, Airport, Detroit Lakes Council Meeting, and Dental Project. The list of ARPA Projects were reviewed. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 07/05/2022 in the amount of $223,764.76 07/12/2022 in the amount of $60,101.22 07/15/2022 in the amount of $54,305.20 Total of $338,171.18 Motion to approve paying Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Motion to approve Resolution 07-22-2A – Cormorant Lions Gambling Permit for Raffle at Cormorant Community Center – September 20, 2022 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Human Services: presented by Christy Ramsey Personnel Requests: Resolution 07-22-2B – to hire a Public Health, RN Family Home Visiting Full-Time (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Resolution 07-22-2C – to hire a Public Health, RN Special Needs Basic Care Full-Time (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Agreements: Motion to approve Children’s Mental Health Respite Care Agreement (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve LCTS Contract 2022 (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve AmericCorps/Public Health Corps Site Award & Agreement (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Foster Care transportation agreement with Detroit Lakes Schools (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Sheriff Todd Glander Motion to add Resolution 07-22-2H to the Board Agenda (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Impound Building Update Motion to approve Resolution 07-22-2D – IPAWS Agreement (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Personnel Requests: Motion to approve Resolution 07-22-2E – to hire a Full-Time Correctional Officer (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 07-22-2F – to hire a Full-Time Correctional Officer (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 07-22-2G – to hire a Full-Time Female Correctional Officer (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 07-22-2H – to hire a Full-Time Correctional Officer (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog NRM Update on Dunton Locks Outdoor Recreation Grant – Commissioner Grimsley will sit in for Board Chair for the design. Motion to move forward with accepting pending proposed 33’ easement on Property ID 19.0150.000 with County Attorney review (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve one-time per diem for the NRM Interview Panel (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Planning Commission Recommendations 07/12/2022: Storage Common Interest Community: Dana Holland & Shirlee A Holland Tax ID Numbers 06.0422.007 and 06.0422.005 A letter was read from Josh Both against approving the CUP due to concerns with privacy and greenspace. Move to concur with Planning & Zoning Commission on approval of Conditional Use Permit (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Feedlot: Erica L & Eric Zurn Tax ID Number 30.0142.000 Move to table for more information at landowner’s request (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Mining Operation: Kevin & Brandi M Schlauderaff Tax ID Numbers 08.0107.003 and 08.0107.002 Move to concur with Planning & Zoning Commission on approval of Conditional Use Permit (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Non-Shoreland multi-unit development: Armand C & Maricela Radke Tax ID Number 10.0552.002 Gerry Schram spoke against approving the CUP Move to concur with Planning & Zoning Commission on approval of Conditional Use Permit (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Fence exceeding 4’ in height: JoAnne P Robson Trust Tax ID Number 32.0413.000 Move to concur with Planning & Zoning Commission on approval of Conditional Use Permit (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Buffer Compliance: Jerry Matter not in buffer compliance. The only thing the county can do is enforce noncompliance which is subject to a fine. West Central Initiative Presentation with handout presented by Rebecca Peterson, Director of Development. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 10:04 am. /s/ Pat Oman, County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson, Board Chair (Aug. 7, 2022) 89186.
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight. FPD received a report, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, that someone had been shot near 35th Avenue S and 33rd Street S. Authorities say the caller stated the parties involved had already left the...
Burgers and brats served up every Tuesday in DL park for Fuller Center
DETROIT LAKES — Burgers and brats sizzled on a grill at the Detroit Lakes City Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 as laughter and chatter filled the picnic shelter. The weekly cook-out is held every Tuesday through Labor Day, with the first meal served at 5:30 p.m. The gathering is a community outreach opportunity for the Fuller Center for Housing of the Detroit Lakes Area, said President Jim Velde.
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater
In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1
Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
ATV crash injures Perham man
A rural Perham man was injured in an ATV accident Wednesday evening, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. Perry Lillis, 58, of rural Perham was driving the ATV and was injured in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and later remained under the care of the hospital, with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
Possible shots fired near Moorhead gas station
(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio is looking into reports of possible shots fired near the Holiday Gas Station off 11th street north in Moorhead late Tuesday night. Multiple people took to social media saying shots were fired in the area, just a few blocks from the County courthouse. We've reached...
