ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

A strong storm in Darboy leaves one family temporarily displaced from their home

By Olivia Acree
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXTxI_0h3jY1eR00

DARBOY (NBC 26) — A strong storm hit the Appleton area around 7:30 Wednesday morning leaving large amounts of damage around Darboy. The storm was not warned as severe, but residents said it looked like a tornado.

“I saw branches swirling around and stuff so we quickly ran and got our son out of bed and ran down to the basement. It just seemed to happen within a matter of minutes. It was so quick,” said Celeste, a resident of the storm-damaged area.

Downed power lines left thousands of people without power in the morning and the storms reportedly caused three semi-trucks to tip over. Around 9:00 Wednesday morning, one semi truck was still tipped over on the road and authorities were directing traffic as they dealt with removing the truck safely.

There were roofs blown off barns and silos scattered throughout the area. Including the roof of John and Celeste's barn. The storm swept away part of the roof of the family’s home, leaving it filled with water.

“A third of the roof is off, so I have to cover that up and try to get the water out of the bedroom,” said John.

They said there is a long clean-up process ahead, and they are working to find out if their home is livable in its current condition.

“We have to get these trees all cleaned up, and the silo cleaned up off the barn,” said John.

Another resident said they’ll have help from their neighbors and they’re just glad that no one was hurt.

John and Celeste remained positive, even with the unfortunate damage caused by the storm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain

You can watch Upfront every Sunday at 10 a.m. on WBAY-TV. Mile of Music is back in full capacity for the first time since 2019!. "When you play for the Green Bay Packers a lot of doors open up... when you win a Super Bowl... ALL doors open up..."
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Government
City
Buchanan, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Fireworks shot from a vehicle in Fremont, striking a house

FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly shot fireworks out of their car in the Village of Fremont. According to the Village of Fremont Police Department, the incident took place on July 26, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wolf River Drive.
FREMONT, WI
NBC26

Onlookers watch as a waterspout comes ashore in Maryland

A waterspout turned into a tornado in Maryland on Thursday after crossing the Chesapeake Bay. Once on land, the tornado damaged homes and businesses on Smith Island. The storm cut power to residents all across the region. The island is home to 260 residents and is only accessible by boat...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Power Lines
seehafernews.com

Three injured in Plymouth crash

Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
PLYMOUTH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute

FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
GRAND CHUTE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WBAY Green Bay

Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
HARRISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One dead in Kewaunee County haybine crash

TOWNSHIP OF RED RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash on County Highway AB south of County Highway S Saturday night. Deputies heard about the crash at 4:39 p.m. Investigation determined a haybine was traveling north on AB as a pickup truck...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Freedom opens arms for out of town bicyclists

FREEDOM — Midwest hospitality was on full display in Freedom this week for three bicyclists on their way to New England. The bicyclists were making their way through Outagamie County Thursday evening, and were looking for a place to spend the night, when the came upon the Freedom Fire Department.
FREEDOM, WI
mprnews.org

Overnight storms knock out power to thousands across Minnesota

Minnesota utilities were reporting about 40,000 homes and businesses without power early Wednesday, in the wake of severe storms that barreled across parts of the state overnight. Those storms brought wind gusts as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Other wind reports...
MINNESOTA STATE
seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy