Twin Falls Councilman Barigar Resigns, City Seeks Replacement

Kimberly Neighborhood Advised of Future Boil Order
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents in parts of Kimberly will need to plan on a water shut off and boil order next week (August 8).The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department issued a notice to citizens living on Oak Street to Ash Street between Center Street and the rail road tracks that the water will be shut off on August 8 from about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The police department said it will require people living in those impacted areas to boil their water for a 72 hour period once it comes back on. The Kimberly City Works Department can answer any questions regarding the shut down 208-423-4151. According to the Centers for Disease Control, people should use bottled water for drinking or cooking during a boil order. If bottled water is not available people should boil their tap water for a full minute before consuming. The CDC also reminds people not to use filtered water connected to their tap water system, such as the ice maker.
Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
7 Events the First Weekend of August in and Around Twin Falls
It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.
August Area Happenings To Help With Twin Falls Halloween Planning
August is the pre-Halloween season for many Idaho fanatics of the masked celebration. My Twin Falls neighbors go big every year in the decorations department, and right now there are some exciting things on the horizon that can aid with planning. We are roughly 12 weeks away from Halloween, and...
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
Share A Hot Dog And Get To Know Law Enforcement At Twin Falls Park
National Night Out is tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd, in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. This is a great opportunity for you to get to know local law enforcement officers, including the K9s, and share a hot dog with them. National Night Out At Twin Falls City...
Six Candidates to be Interviewed for Lincoln County Judge Friday
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to sit in on the interview process Friday for six candidates who applied for a judicial position in Lincoln County. The Fifth Judicial District announced interviews will begin July 29, in the morning starting at 9 a.m. and run through the afternoon until a little after 2 p.m. The public can watch the interviews at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone. The candidates are Brendan L. Ash, of Gooding, Samuel S. Beus, of Twin Falls, Brock H. Bischoff, of Heyburn, Lee J. Fisher, of Glenns Ferry, Tyler J. Rands, of Twin Falls, and Randy W. Smith, of Middleton. The successful candidate will fill the position of Honorable Mark A. Ingram, who is retiring. The Magistrates Commission of the Fifth Judicial District will hold a closed session following the interviews to decide on a candidate.
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
9 Laws You Break or Have Broken in Twin Falls
Growing up we all are taught to obey rules or we get in trouble. Listen, pick up your toys, don't bite, don't hit, but at some point in our childhood we end up breaking almost all of those rules. As adults, the same thing applies. You still shouldn't bite people or hit people, you should most likely pick up your toys and it is good to listen even though most of us don't. As adults, the rules are a little different. Instead of timeout or a spanking, you end up paying fines or getting arrested if you break the rules. We all will break the law in our life, it is inevitable. Here are some of the most common rules and laws Idahoans break regularly.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
6 Best Places to Kayak that are 30 Minutes or Less from Twin Falls
With many of us having such busy schedules and there being so much going on every weekend, it often can be hard to find time to do what we want to do. Many in the area like camping, fishing, hunting, and kayaking. It can be hard to find the free time to get away to do these activities, and sometimes you have to find a way to fit one of them into your schedule. If you enjoy kayaking, you are in the right state, as there are some beautiful locations. Unfortunately, some of the best locations are a good drive away, and when you want to escape for only a few hours, where do you go? For a quick getaway to enjoy an afternoon kayaking, here are some of the best locations nearby you may or may not know about.
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
Dig Up Brilliant Fire Opals Near Butte 160 Mi From Twin Falls ID
While many Idahoans are spending free time hanging out at state lakes and rivers seeking solace from the extreme heat, others are lugging water canisters and packs of tools throughout the southern portion of the state trying to unearth rare stones. The southwestern region of Idaho is known as one of the best areas for rock hunting.
Niagara Springs Day Park to Close for Repairs (7/29)
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular day recreation spot in the Magic Valley along the Snake River will be closed for construction for much of early August. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Idaho Power Niagara Springs Creek day park will undergo maintenance and construction beginning July 29, through mid-August; the park is next to the Niagara Springs Steelhead Hatchery. All public access to the day park will be off limits while crews work on erosion issues along the stream bank. Access to the upper part of Niagara Springs Creek will remain closed indefinitely to protect the threatened Bliss Rapid snail that live in that part of the stream. Anglers will have specific access to the creek in other parts. The closure will not impact Niagara Springs State Park. Call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 for more information.
Three 80s Twin Falls Summer Hangouts that Nobody Remembers
I’m looking for some help from some of my Gen Xers who might remember some of the places we use to hang out at in Twin Falls during summer break. I was talking to a handful of friends the other night and we got into a friendly debate about everything from the locations of these hangouts, to whether or not they even existed. So please, feel free to comment and back me up or correct me if I’m wrong.
Popular Protein And More Sold In Twin Falls Costco Being Voluntarily Recalled
If you get certain protein shakes, oat milk, and more potentially sold from Costco in Twin Falls, make sure you check the UPC Codes for possible contamination. Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 different nutritional and beverage products. It is important to note that we are not sure where these have...
Previous House With The Most Bedrooms For Sale In Twin Falls
For the most expensive Airbnb in Idaho, you’ll drop almost $5 thousand per night on an amazing cabin in Rigby, and it's near an ice castle in the winter.
Fish Salvage Order for Below Magic Dam
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers are now able to pull as many fish of any size from below Magic Dam as wildlife managers have issued a salvage order. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the Fish and Game Commission has issued a fish salvage order dropping bag and size limits for fish from the old train bridge to the State Highway 75 bridge. The Big Wood River Canal Company has closed off the gates reducing the amount of water coming from the reservoir into the channel as drought conditions persist in the area. According to Fish and Game, "Effective July 28, 2022 and continuing until October 1, 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission has ordered that bag and possession limits be removed on portions of the Big Wood River below the dam, from a point beginning at the railroad trestle, approximately 1.25 miles downstream of the dam, extending to the State Highway 75 Bridge. The order also includes the Richfield Canal from the upstream point of diversion from the Big Wood River to its confluence with the Little Wood River near Richfield, Idaho." Regular fishing rules and regulations still apply to the Magic Reservoir. Those wanting to salvage fish will need a valid Idaho fishing license and cannot use a firearm, explosives, or electric current to catch fish. For more information hit the LINK.
Claim Of Public Nudity At Twin Falls Lake Is Quite The News Flash
The recent claim by an individual visiting a popular Magic Valley social hangout that an entire family stripped naked in front of other lake goers is the type of news flash southern Idaho isn't accustomed to. Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is a popular destination for people in southern Idaho...
