Individual in Kirksville, who died in fire being investigated as an arson/homicide, identified

khqa.com
Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
ktvo.com
Reported sighting of murder suspect near Novinger turns out to be false alarm
NEAR NOVINGER, Mo. — U.S. Marshals and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's SWAT team rushed to the Chariton River east of Novinger Thursday morning for a reported sighting of a wanted murder suspect. Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., a citizen reported seeing a man matching the description of...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
ktvo.com
Identity of Kirksville arson fire victim released; new details learned
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Kirksville police have now released the name of a Kirksville woman killed in an arson fire last week. They identify her as Belinda Garrett, 42, who lived in the home at the corner of Mary and Luther streets. The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. last Friday.
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
One dead after car crashes into house in Wapello County
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A car crashed into a home in Ottumwa on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, law enforcement responded to a report of a car that crashed into a person’s house at around 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of East […]
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting
A Moberly woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a Columbia McDonald's drive-thru was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The post Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ottumwaradio.com
Authorities Search for Missouri Man Wanted for Murder
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a Missouri man who is accused of murder. Officials in Iowa and Missouri are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Rongey is a former US Army soldier...
KBOE Radio
VEHICLE COLLISION WITH RESIDENCE IN OTTUMWA RESULTS IN FATALITY
OTTUMWA – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 a.m., a vehicle collided with a residence located at 601 East Williams. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed on Williams Street and lost control causing the vehicle to strike a residence.
kchi.com
Bucklin Woman Has Serious Injuries In Crash
A single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Marceline left a Bucklin woman with serious injuries. State Troopers report, at about 1:00 pm, 87-year-old Patsie N Hughes of Bucklin was taken to Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. According to the report, 91-year-old Charles Hughes of Bucklin was eastbound and his truck lost control on the wet pavement. He ran off the right side of the road and struck the ditch. Patsie Hughes was a passenger in the truck and was not wearing a safety belt.
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
kchi.com
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru
A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
ottumwaradio.com
Local Law Enforcement to Participate in National Initiative
The Ottumwa Police Department announced it is joining a national initiative to promote safer driving. The department and the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office will be working alongside U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Traffic Safety Administration in an effort to reduce drug-impaired driving. From August 19th through September 5th,...
KMZU
Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape
LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy
Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy, age 58, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born Elizabeth Catherine Timmons in Chillicothe, Missouri on September 16, 1963, to Ernest William (Dub) II and Gertrude...
West Nile Virus detected in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Iowa — Mosquitoes collected on Monday near the northwest edge of Mount Sterling have tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). A positive mosquito pool is significant since Culex mosquitoes have a very short flight range of about .25 of a mile. “A positive test tells us that there are infected […]
