Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police

Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar has opened up about his experience working with disgraced Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo. In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Sheriff Cuellar is cited saying he “demoted Arredondo form assistant chief to a commander back in October of 2014 when he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s office because he “Couldn’t get along with people”.
