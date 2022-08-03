Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee, Eliomar Santos, is arrested in an alleged assault case. On July 31, Laredo police were called out to a disturbance by a home on Areca Drive. When they arrived, they were met by a woman who said she had left a home in the area after she was allegedly held against her will. She told police she was held in a closet allegedly by Santos.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO