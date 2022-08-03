Read on www.annandaleadvocate.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
Suni Lee, Auburn star and Olympic gold medalist, flips while throwing out first pitch for Minnesota Twins
Suni Lee was one of the breakout stars of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. She also earned a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars. This past season, the now-Auburn star earned a gold medal at the NCAA Championships in the balance beam and a silver in the all-around.
kfgo.com
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
minnesotamonthly.com
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed
Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
Seven boys taken into custody following pursuit in east metro
WOODBURY, Minn. — A police pursuit Saturday ended with seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — being taken into custody after officials say they were connected to a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury. Woodbury Police say they...
Businesses deal with disruptions of Highway 10 construction in Anoka
ANOKA, Minn. — Construction has been underway on Highway 10 in Anoka for several months now, and for many residents and businesses, it has been a lifestyle adjustment. Charlie Zierke, who lives in nearby Champlin, said it has led him to rethink some of his summer activities. "Highway 10...
FOX 21 Online
Apple River Stabbing: Defense Attorney Believes Nicolae Miu Has Self-Defense Argument
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – This week, authorities are piecing together the details of what lead up to a stabbing spree on Somerset’s Apple River, that left Stillwater’s 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead on Saturday. After reviewing some of that information, defense attorney Eric Nelson believes there’s an argument...
lptv.org
Two-Vehicle Crash On Nature Road In Buckman Township
One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Morrill, Minnesota in Buckman Township. The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call and when arriving at the scene they found one vehicle in a ditch. 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue...
Becker School Board under fire again after proposed 'divisive' concepts policy
A policy that would ban staff from teaching "inherently divisive concepts" is a hot topic for a Minnesota school district. The Becker School Board delayed a vote on the proposal, which many suggest would have a sour effect on free speech and restrict students learning the accurate history of racism and LGBTQ-related topics.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant
Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
