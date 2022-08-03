ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Lake, MN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Suni Lee, Auburn star and Olympic gold medalist, flips while throwing out first pitch for Minnesota Twins

Suni Lee was one of the breakout stars of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. She also earned a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars. This past season, the now-Auburn star earned a gold medal at the NCAA Championships in the balance beam and a silver in the all-around.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota

WILLMAR, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities

Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
WILLMAR, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts

The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed

Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]

WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Crash On Nature Road In Buckman Township

One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Morrill, Minnesota in Buckman Township. The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call and when arriving at the scene they found one vehicle in a ditch. 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue...
BUCKMAN, MN
KARE 11

Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
Bring Me The News

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

