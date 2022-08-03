HORTICULTURE COMMITTEE FALL PLAN SALE

Read on kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER MOU FOR COSMETIC UPGRADES TO FAIR ENTERTAINMENT PLAZA
The Washington County Fair Association (WCFA) is seeking to make cosmetic improvements to the entertainment plaza at the Washington County Expo. On Tuesday, the WCFA will ask county commissioners to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for upgrades to the plaza. The enhancements include covering all exposed cracked insulation with...
BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS HOSTING SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET SATURDAY
The Brenham GameChangers are set to provide school supplies to families in need around the community. The fifth annual School Supply Market will be held tomorrow (Saturday) beginning at 9 a.m. at Brenham Middle School. Tori Bryan, project chair for the market, says this is Brenham GameChangers’ first year overseeing...
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR UPTOWN ROOTZ SALON
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a beauty salon in downtown Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Uptown Rootz Salon, located at 123 West Alamo Street, with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Uptown Rootz Salon offers hairstyling, hair coloring, makeup...
CITY OF BRENHAM: EARTHY SMELL, TASTE IN WATER DUE TO ALGAL BLOOMS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Some City of Brenham residents may have noticed an “earthy” taste and smell in their water. The city says the reason for this is that due to less water at Lake Somerville, the city’s water source, and higher temperatures, a naturally occurring compound called Geosmin or algal blooms becomes present in lakes, dams, reservoirs and rivers.
BURTON CITY COUNCIL TO PROPOSE TAX RATE
Discussion on the City of Burton’s 2022 tax rate will lead Tuesday’s Burton City Council meeting. Members of the council will look to authorize Washington County Chief Appraiser Dyann White to calculate the city’s tax rate. They will then propose a rate of $0.32131 per $100 valuation, made up of $0.073738 for maintenance and operations (M&O) and $0.247572 for interest and sinking (I&S).
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL PROPOSES NO CHANGE TO TAX RATE
The Brenham City Council formally proposed an unchanged tax rate from last year at its meeting today (Thursday). The council took a unanimous record vote to leave the tax rate at $0.4940 per $100 valuation for the new fiscal year. The rate consists of $0.3500 for maintenance and operations and $0.1440 for interest and sinking.
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION NIGHT SATURDAY
With the 154th Washington County Fair just over a month away, fair volunteers are invited tomorrow (Saturday) to be recognized and thanked for their contributions. Volunteer Appreciation Night will be held at Silver Wings Ballroom from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy fellowship, snacks, drinks and music from Cody...
North Milam announces boil water notice
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS BUDGET, TAX RATE
The Burton School Board will continue talks on next school year’s budget and consider a proposed tax rate to be published at its meeting Monday. The board’s conversation will be followed by the scheduling of a meeting for public comment on the budget and tax rate. The budget...
FAMILY NIGHT HONORS OUTSTANDING WASHINGTON CO. 4-HERS
A big audience packed the Washington County Expo Event Center Friday night for the 2022 Washington County 4-H Family Night and Awards Banquet. This year’s theme was, “And the award goes to…”. Multiple awards and scholarships were handed out as part of the evening’s festivities. The...
GRIMES COUNTY TRUE BLUE FOUNDATION TO HOST BANQUET AND COOKOFF
The Grimes County True Blue Foundation is two weeks away from hosting their second annual banquet. The banquet, which features a steak dinner, will be held on Friday, August 19, beginning at 6pm at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Guest speakers for the event will be Texas Highway Patrol...
FRIDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: Milwaukee Bandsaw; Dremel 16” scroll saw; Ridged Compact Router; Ridged 18V Wood Planer; (2) nail guns; Craftsman 2 horsepower router; lots of hand tools – 979.421.0202. Huge Sale: Saturday 10am – 4pm & Sunday 10am –...
7 Conroe families moved into new homes this week thanks to housing grants: ‘I’m truly blessed’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emma Folkes has long wanted relatives to visit her home, for family gatherings and for sleepovers with the grandkids. But she said her old home, where she grew up, was too dangerous to have them spend time with her.
More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan
Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads. The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family...
Costco opens first College Station store
Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store, which is located off Texas 6 in Midtown, held a grand opening at 8 a.m. LaVergnee Carlson, a College Station resident, said she had been waiting for a Costco...
Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas
Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
