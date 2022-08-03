The Avett Brothers move August shows from Garfield Park to Fishers Nickel Plate District

Alternative-country band The Avett Brothers will now perform their back-to-back Indiana shows in Fishers later this month.

The concerts, originally scheduled for Aug. 20-21 at Garfield Park’s MacAllister Amphitheater, will now be at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, located at 6 Municipal Drive in Fishers. The show dates and times remain the same.

IndyStar has reached out to promoters MOKB Presents, who announced the venue change Wednesday, to learn more about the move.

The three-time Grammy-nominated band last performed in Indiana in November 2019, when they played at Evansville’s Ford Center.

Concerts:Buddy Guy offers lesson in the blues, with Indianapolis native John Hiatt supporting

Their most recent album, “The Third Gleam,” was released Aug. 28, 2020. “Swept Away,” a musical inspired by and featuring some of the band’s work, will be released later this year.

Catch a show at the State Fair:Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo added to 2022 Indiana State Fair's free stage lineup

Tickets to either of The Avett Brothers’ two upcoming shows can be found at theavettbrothers.com/tour.

You can reach Pulliam Fellow Griffin Wiles at GWiles@gannett.com or on Twitter at @griffinwiles.