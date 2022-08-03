ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?

Read on www.wfsb.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Eyewitness News
Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford
One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe of Southington. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford.
Eyewitness News
DEEP Closes Fishing Areas
17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford.
Man shot in Norwich in critical condition
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say. Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical […]
Eyewitness News
22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
Eyewitness News
Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education
FORECAST: Heat & Humidity Rolls On Into The First Weekend Of August!. The next couple of days could be dangerously hot with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms everyday. Mid-week looks unsettled and then we get back down into the 80s. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford.
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
Register Citizen
‘My heart goes out to every family’: Hartford officials pledge action after 12 shot in 6 days
HARTFORD — Officials said Thursday they are “continuing to do everything we can” about a recent surge in gun violence in Connecticut’s capital city, including double-digit shootings in the last six days. “My heart goes out to every family who are affected by this gun violence,...
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
Eyewitness News
Firefighters respond to fire at multi-family home in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department said they responded to a fire on 51 14th Street on Sunday. According to the fire department, the fire was at a multi-family home. Fire officials have not said what caused this fire. This is a developing story. Refresh the page for...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police investigate fatal shooting on Colonial Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police Patrol Officers responded to the area of 73 Colonial Street for a citizen caller of a person shot. Upon arrival, police say officers located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A crime scene has been located indoors, according to police. The...
Eyewitness News
17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford
One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe of Southington.
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
iheart.com
Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)
Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
Police chase ends with three arrests after armed robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
NBC Connecticut
Loved Ones Gather to Remember Man Shot & Killed in East Haven Billards Hall
The East Haven community is mourning the life of a 26-year-old man who was killed in an overnight shooting at a bar. They say Julius Bolden-Lowe was humble, loved by many, and hardworking. Family members and friends are devastated over the sudden loss of life. A candlelight vigil was held...
Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
