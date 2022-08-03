Special Weather Statement issued for Cannon, Coffee, De Kalb, Rutherford, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Dickson, west central Williamson and northeastern Hickman Counties through 145 PM CDT At 1258 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Burns, or 9 miles south of Dickson, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dickson, Burns, Fairview, Primm Springs, Lyles and Bon Aqua. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 169 and 178. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

