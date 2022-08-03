Special Weather Statement issued for Cannon, Coffee, De Kalb, Rutherford, Warren by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, Coffee, Rutherford, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; Coffee; Rutherford; Warren The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southern Warren County in Middle Tennessee Northern Coffee County in Middle Tennessee Southern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Woodbury, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McMinnville, Manchester, Morrison, Centertown, Bradyville, Beechgrove and Summitville. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 94 and 96, and between mile markers 99 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dickson, Hickman, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Dickson, west central Williamson and northeastern Hickman Counties through 145 PM CDT At 1258 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Burns, or 9 miles south of Dickson, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dickson, Burns, Fairview, Primm Springs, Lyles and Bon Aqua. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 169 and 178. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Davidson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Davidson County through 200 PM CDT At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nashville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nashville, Madison, Goodlettsville and Whites Creek. Music City Grand Prix will also be impacted. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 203 and 211. Interstate 65 between mile markers 85 and 93. Interstate 24 between mile markers 39 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hamilton County in east Tennessee * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chattanooga, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Soddy-Daisy, Lakesite, Ridgeside, Harrison, Red Bank, East Brainerd, Lookout Mountain, Harrison Bay State Park and East Ridge. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0